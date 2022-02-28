Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Rough Weekend for Both KC Teams

It was a rough weekend for both Kansas City teams this weekend as they went a combined 0-3 on the road between Sporting KC and the KC Comets. While both teams lost there were some big milestones reached this weekend. Here are the stats and milestones from this weekend’s games.

Sporting KC

In the 20th minute, Graham Zusi reached 30,000 minutes played across all competitions for KC, he’s the second player to reach that mark.

At 35 years, 193 days, Zusi became the 6th oldest player to appear in or start a league game for Kansas City.

Zusi became the 7th oldest player to appear in or start a game in all competitions for KC.

At 35 years, 288 days, Tim Melia became the 5th oldest player to appear or start a game for KC in league play and in all competitions.

Melia made his 196th league appearance, breaking his tie with Jack Jewsbury for 11th all time on that list.

At 35 years, 125 days, Roger Espinoza became the 10th oldest player to appear in or start a game in league play and in all competitions for KC.

Daniel Salloi scored his 32nd league goal for KC, breaking his tie with Mo Johnston and Benny Feilhaber for 8th all time on that list.

Salloi’s goal was his 14th away from home in league play, breaking his tie with Digital Takawira and Felipe Gutierrez for 6th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 14th away from home in all competitions as well, breaking his tie with Gutierrez, Feilhaber, Teal Bunbury, and Johnny Russell for 7th all time on that list.

Andreu Fontas made his 50th start in MLS competitions, he’s the 61st player to reach that mark.

Oriol Rosell made his 50th appearance in MLS competitions for KC, he’s the 79th player to reach that mark.

Comets

2/25

Lucas Sousa’s goal was his 24th in league play, tying him with Milan Ivanovic for 20th all time on that list.

Sousa’s goal was his 28th in all competitions, tying him with Andre Braithwaite for 18th all time on that list.

Sousa’s goal was his 41st goal/assist for the Comets in all competitions, tying him with Anthony Grant for 20th all time on that list.

His assist was his 42nd goal/assist, breaking his tie with Grant for 20th all time on that list.

Rian Marques’ first goal was his 24th in league play, tying him with Sousa and Ivanovic for 20th all time.

His second goal was his 25th goal in league play, tying him with Ray Lee for 19th all time on that list.

Marques’ second goal was his 28th in all competitions, tying him Sousa and Braithwaite for 18th all time on that list.

2/27

Ignacio Flores’ goal was the 1,800th in league play for the Comets.

Flores’ goal was his 45th in league play, tying him with Kiel Williams for 11th all time on that list.

Adam James scored his 37th league goal, breaking his tie with Kevin Ellis for 14th all time on that list.

Marques’ goal was his 29th in all competitions, breaking his tie with Braithwaite and Sousa for 18th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s goal was his 28th in all competitions, tying him with Braithwaite and Sousa for 19th all time on that list.