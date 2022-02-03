Jose Juan Macias Not Coming to Sporting KC

Last week, rumors emerged that Sporting Kansas City were in the running to sign Mexican striker, Jose Juan Macias, on a one year loan. Even going as far as to say it was, “almost a fact.” According to TV Azteca Jaliso, JJ Macias is headed back to Chivas and will not be coming to Sporting Kansas City.

“Sporting Kansas City launched an offer for the striker but the financial conditions were not convincing.”

The story continued, “after evaluating the offers they had for him, they decided that he will reinforce the squad.” (via Google Translate)

The story talks about making $700,000 in Spain but $1.7 million in Mexico. That would put him into Designated Player territory if he was looking for the latter, which probably meant a lesser offer was coming from KC.

If all that wasn’t enough, Tony Valls from Fox Sports MX put out a statement from the team that confirmed the loan was terminated and his return to Chivas was set.

“Beyond the fact that Chivas had some approaches from various foreign teams, the decision was made together with Macías to return home to reinvent himself and thus strengthen the foundations for his next years as a professional soccer player. José Juan will join the work of the First Team next week and will seek to earn a place in the squad, based on the effort, dedication and persistence that characterizes him, all for the collective good of Chivas.”

(via Google Translate)

This will no doubt be disappointing to Kansas City fans. The club seemingly could have promised playing time and it would have been an extremely high caliber player to step in for the injured Alan Pulido.

It seemed the door was still open as recently as yesterday. There is another report from the last 24 hours saying a move to Kansas City could still be happening. However, another says he prefers Liga MX over MLS.

Combing that with the statement above and it’s over. It was fun while it lasted. Sometimes dead things come back to life (zombies?!), but don’t hold your breathe.

As for comments from the team, Peter Vermes is stating the striker search is still on as recently as yesterday. He said, “we’re fully focused on adding another player in that position.”

When asked directly about Macias, he said, “there is nothing to really comment.”

If something comes up, The Blue Testament will try to get that information to you, but it’s best to start looking elsewhere for reinforcements.