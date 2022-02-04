#Deportes | ¡Se acabó la novela! José Juan Macías llegó a un arreglo con la directiva de Chivas para poder regresar a México.



Sporting KC II Sign their Fourth Player

On Wednesday, SKC II announced their second signing of the week and their fourth player overall. Midfielder Collin Fernandez will bring a wealth of experience to a team that is likely to be loaded with very young players in their debut season in MLS Next Pro.

The 24-year-old Fernandez was actually a member of the Chicago Fire once but only had 14 minutes over four seasons in MLS. Instead his experience is mostly from the USL Championship. He most recently played for the Austin Bold, but previously played for Louisville City, St. Louis FC, Tulsa Roughnecks (now FC Tulsa), the Tacoma Defiance and Phoenix Rising (pictured).

He has played significant minutes in the USL with 113 regular season appearances, eight goals, seven assists and 7,024 minutes (by far exceeding all his current teammates combined). Last season he accounted for four of those goals and two assists, the best of his career.

Collin also has youth United States National Team experience with the U-15s through the U-20s.

Where Does Fernandez Fit with SKC II?

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but Transfermarkt has it as a one year deal. The site also primarily lists him as a central midfielder, a likely fit for either of SKC’s advanced “8s” in the 4-3-3. However it also says he can play defensive midfielder and played some time wide left.

Fernandez will provide a veteran presence to compete with likely SKC loanees Jake Davis, Ozzie Cisneros (though he’s been playing the false 9 in preseason), Tyler Freeman (who can play midfield and all three forward spots) and others. Christian Duke did not return to the team, so at 24, Fernandez is currently the team’s oldest player.

Quick Notes

MLSsoccer.com has Ilie Sanchez among the eight best free agent signings of the offseason for his more to LAFC from SKC. No Sporting KC signings (Sweat, Ford or Rosell) made the list.

Another SKC Academy affiliate is heading to the Northland.

