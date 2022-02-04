 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blue Notes: Sporting KC II Add Veteran Midfielder, MLS Expansion, NWSL CBA

Plus updates on the NWSL CBA, MLS free agent signings and MLS Expansion.

By Chad C Smith
/ new
Portland Timbers II v Phoenix Rising FC Photo by Joe Hicks/Getty Images

Sporting KC II Sign their Fourth Player

On Wednesday, SKC II announced their second signing of the week and their fourth player overall. Midfielder Collin Fernandez will bring a wealth of experience to a team that is likely to be loaded with very young players in their debut season in MLS Next Pro.

The 24-year-old Fernandez was actually a member of the Chicago Fire once but only had 14 minutes over four seasons in MLS. Instead his experience is mostly from the USL Championship. He most recently played for the Austin Bold, but previously played for Louisville City, St. Louis FC, Tulsa Roughnecks (now FC Tulsa), the Tacoma Defiance and Phoenix Rising (pictured).

He has played significant minutes in the USL with 113 regular season appearances, eight goals, seven assists and 7,024 minutes (by far exceeding all his current teammates combined). Last season he accounted for four of those goals and two assists, the best of his career.

Collin also has youth United States National Team experience with the U-15s through the U-20s.

Where Does Fernandez Fit with SKC II?

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but Transfermarkt has it as a one year deal. The site also primarily lists him as a central midfielder, a likely fit for either of SKC’s advanced “8s” in the 4-3-3. However it also says he can play defensive midfielder and played some time wide left.

Fernandez will provide a veteran presence to compete with likely SKC loanees Jake Davis, Ozzie Cisneros (though he’s been playing the false 9 in preseason), Tyler Freeman (who can play midfield and all three forward spots) and others. Christian Duke did not return to the team, so at 24, Fernandez is currently the team’s oldest player.

Quick Notes

More From The Blue Testament

Loading comments...