Sporting KC v Portland Timbers: Preseason Highlights and Observations

On Thursday, Sporting Kansas City battled the Portland Timbers to a 2-2 draw. Unfortunately, no one was allowed into the closed door scrimmage other than those affiliated with the teams. We mostly had the SKC Matchday Twitter account, Portland’s account, the team’s recap and some post-game interviews to try and analyze what happened.

Now, we’ve got some highlights (thanks Sporting KC!). It’s my first attempt at taking video sent without audio and putting something together, so don’t mind that, it’s still some SKC soccer. Enjoy!

Who Played and Who Didn’t?

Here are the lineups for SKC, courtesy of the team. Reading those lineups it reads as a 4-3-3, from back to front, right to left.

First Half: Tim Melia; Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Ben Sweat (Spencer Glass 23’); Uri Rosell, Remi Walter, Roger Espinoza (Cam Duke 35’); Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi

Second Half: John Pulskamp; Kayden Pierre, Aljaz Dzankic, Robert Voloder, Logan Ndenbe; Jose Mauri, Felipe Hernandez, Cam Duke (Jake Davis 75’); Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros, Tyler Freeman

The names you might not recognize are Aljaz Dzankic and Spencer Glass, both of whom are signed to SKC II.

This game saw the first appearances for Roger Espinoza (35 minutes), Ben Sweat (23 minutes), Jose Mauri, Logan Ndenbe and Robert Voloder (45 minutes each). The players who didn’t play are Kortne Ford (yet to appear) and Kaveh Rad (who did play the first preseason game). Marinos Tzionis also didn’t play, but he is not in the country yet.

Vermes on Marinos Tzionis arrival: "Your guess is as good as mine. I'm hoping in the next week or so."



He added it's based on immigration status, which has been a trend this offseason. #SportingKC — Chad Smith (@PlayFor90) February 2, 2022

Otherwise, every other member of the roster played, outside of the announced surgeries to Pulido and Kinda.

Highlight Quick Thoughts