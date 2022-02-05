Rumor: Jozy Altidore Turned Down Sporting KC Move

It’s no secret that Sporting Kansas City are in search of a center forward to fill the shoes vacated by the injured Alan Pulido. Peter Vermes reiterated it just this week saying, “we’re fully focused on adding another player in that position.” They had been heavily tied to Chivas Guadalajara 22-year-old Jose Macias, but that has reportedly fallen apart.

Well now the attention has to turn elsewhere. According to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, Sporting KC had been in play for soon to be former Toronto FC and USMNT striker, Jozy Altidore. He stated, “according to multiple sources #SportingKC were among the teams vying for Altidore’s signature.”

The piece has been updated to reveal that according to multiple sources #SportingKC were among the teams vying for Altidore's signature. I'm told family considerations played a role in the player's decision to join #NERevs. https://t.co/JITravXMN5 — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) February 4, 2022

Carlisle continued, “I’m told family considerations played a role in the player’s decision to join #NERevs.”

Wait, Jozy Altidore was Available?

For those that tune out during the offseason, it’s understandable if you hadn’t heard that Altidore was likely heading out of Toronto. The Canadian club had been wheeling and dealing this offseason. They made an MLS record signing in bringing Lorenzo Insigne (on a summer move) from Napoli. And they brought DP Carlos Salcedo back to MLS in an exchange for DP Yeferson Soteldo.

So by summer, including Alexander Pozuelo, that would have left Toronto with four DPs, so Altidore was the odd man out. It hasn’t been announced yet, but Altidore is expected to be bought out by Toronto and then sign with the New England Revolution on a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deal. Presumably a similar move would have happened in KC.

The TAM deal means the Revs will pay no more than $1,612,500 and presumably Toronto will be on the hook via the buyout for at least the remaining portion of the $3.6 million salary that Jozy last received.

Would Jozy have Fit in Kansas City?

For me, no. First, he’s injured all the time (this undersells it frankly), so he probably wouldn’t have been available for much play time anyways. Additionally, watching Jozy over the years with Toronto and the United States, he scores goals, but I’m not sure he’d work hard enough for Peter Vermes.

That said, this shows Vermes and SKC are serious about trying to make a big move to fill the hole left by Pulido. It’ll be hard to top the rumors of Macias and Altidore and it’s possible the team rides with Khiry Shelton and some replacement level MLS guy that is available.

Whatever happens, The Blue Testament will bring it to you. Who do you think Kansas City should chase?