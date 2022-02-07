2022 NWSL Challenge Cup schedule announced

The National Women’s Soccer League announced today the full schedule for the upcoming 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup, which will begin competition for the league with group play of the tournament.

The 39-game tournament kicks off March 18, 2022, with a rematch of last year’s regular-season opener between the Kansas City Current and Racing Louisville FC. The match will be an away game for Kansas City as Racing Louisville hosts the Current at Lynn Family Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Kansas City will continue on the road after Louisville by visiting the Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash before returning to Children’s Mercy Park to wrap up the final three group games.

The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup features three regional groups of four teams. The Current are in the Central Region, along with the Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash and Racing Louisville FC. The East Region includes NJ/NY Gotham FC, the North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit. Angel City FC, OL Reign, Portland Thorns FC and San Diego Wave FC make up the West Region.

The groups will compete in double round-robin matches ahead of the semifinal round and the NWSL Challenge Cup Final Saturday, May 7. Details regarding broadcast schedule for the tournament are to be announced.

For the full 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup rules and regulations that differ from NWSL’s regular season policies and procedures, click here.