Across State Lines: Kuzain Signs with St. Louis

Teams in the new MLS NEXT Pro league are starting to fill their rosters with players for the league’s first season this year. That includes future MLS side, St. Louis City SC, who is starting a team in the lower league in preparation for their debut in MLS in 2023. Earlier this week the club announced the first set of signings for their St. Louis City 2 team. Included in that list was former Sporting Kansas City HomeGrown Player Wan Kuzain. Kuzain made six appearances for KC’s first team and scored one goal during his time with KC. He spent last year with Rio Grande Valley FC in the USL Championship. Kuzain will now return to St. Louis, where he played youth soccer before joining Sporting’s academy.

Kuzain will be joined in St. Louis by another former SKC academy player as Ezra Armstrong was also signed by the club. Armstrong spent last year in the Championship as well with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Armstrong never played with the first team but was signed to the original Swope Park Rangers roster in 2016.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Did not dress in Sao Joseense’s 1-1 draw with Coritiba.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 74 minutes in Virton’s 1-0 loss to RWDM.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in Olimpia’s 3-0 win over Honduras Progreso.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 4-3 loss to Tigres.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Mantois’ 1-1 draw with Creteil II.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Honved’s 3-2 loss to Kisvarda.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Did not dress in Envigado’s 0-0 draw with Millonarios. Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Envigado’s 1-0 win over Deportivo Cali.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - No game until 2/14.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to Napoli.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/19.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Lost 2-1 to US Robert.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Bengaluru’s 3-1 win over Jamshedpur.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Did not dress in Aston Villa’s 2-1 loss to West Ham.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Did not dress in Ujpest’s 1-0 loss to Gyirmot.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 2-0 loss to Puebla.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in Chainat’s 3-2 win over Kasetsart FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Games this week postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 1-0 loss to Alianza.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game until 2/19.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in either of Atletico’s games.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Started and played 68 minutes in Montpellier’s 3-1 loss to Saint-Etienne.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Brisbane’s 2-0 loss to Sydney.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - No game until 2/16.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 66 minutes in Universidad’s 3-2 win over Coquimbo Unido.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Thun’s 3-0 win over Wil.

Allie Hess (KCC) - Duisburg - Germany - No game until 2/13.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Valadares’ 1-0 loss to Amora FC.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game until 2/12.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 75 minutes in Vizela’s 2-2 draw with Boavista.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Offseason.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 45 minutes in Sporting’s 3-2 loss to Braga. Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Sporting’s 1-0 loss to Benfica.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Did not dress in Braga’s 2-1 loss to Vitoria Guimaraes. Did not dress in Braga II’s 1-1 draw with Sanjoanense.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not dress in L’Hospitalet’s 1-1 draw with Asco.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - No game until 2/12.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game until 2/14.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Al Aqaba - Jordan - Offseason.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Defeated APR 1-0.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until 3/13.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Entente’s 2-1 loss to FC 93 BBG.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC) - Debrecen VSC - Hungary - Did not dress in Debrecen’s 2-1 win over Fehervar.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in either of Daxo’s games.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Fenix de Pilar - Argentina - No game until 2/12.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 0-0 draw with Metz.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 2-1 loss to AO Episkopi Rethymnou.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-0 loss to Villarreal. Started and played 89 minutes, recording an assist in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - No game until 2/13.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Hajduk’s 4-0 win over HNK Gorica.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - No game until 2/14.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes recording an assist in St. Gallen’s 3-3 draw with Young Boys.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game until 2/13.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in Prachuap’s 2-1 win over Buriram United.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game this week.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 2-0 loss to Municipal. Did not dress in Comunicaciones’ 2-1 win over Achuapa.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game until 2/20.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game until 2/13.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 65 minutes, recording an assist in Benfica’s 1-0 win over Famalicao. Started and played 76 minutes, scoring a goal in Benfica’s 1-0 win over Sporting.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-0 loss to Harrogate Town. Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 1-0 win over Stevenage.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Did not dress in Port’s 2-1 loss to Muangthong United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - FK Vozdovac - Serbia - No game until 2/11.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Did not dress in Honved’s 3-2 loss to Kisvarda.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Started and played 69 minutes in Sevilla’s 3-0 loss to Villarreal. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game this week.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Did not dress in Sanjoanense’s 1-1 draw with Sporting Braga II.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 4-3 win over Tacoma.

Kevin Ellis (SKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’ 8-7 loss to Milwaukee.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in St. Louis’ 8-7 loss to Milwaukee.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had an assist in Harrisburg’s 6-4 loss to Dallas.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-2 win over Tacoma.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Had an assist in Dallas’ 6-4 win over Harrisburg.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Florida’s 4-3 loss to San Diego. Had an assist in Tacoma’s 8-2 loss to Ontario.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-2 win over Tacoma.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 4-3 win over Tacoma.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - No game this week.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 4-3 win over Tacoma.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-2 win over Tacoma.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - No game this week.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - No game this week.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Did not dress in Utica’s 7-2 loss to Baltimore.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 4-3 loss to San Diego. Played in Tacoma’s 8-2 loss to Ontario.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - No game this week.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/27.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game until 2/26.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - No game until 2/27.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game until 2/26.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - No game until 2/27.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game until 2/26.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - No game until 2/26.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game until 2/27.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game until 2/17.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game until 2/17.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game until 2/26.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game until 2/27.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game until 2/27.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game until 2/15.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - No game until 2/26.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Offseason.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Offseason.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Offseason.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Offseason.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Offseason.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Offseason.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Offseason.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Offseason.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Offseason.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Offseason.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Offseason.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Offseason.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Offseason.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Offseason.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - San Antonio - No game until 3/12.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game until 3/12.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 3/12.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/12.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/12.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/12.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/12.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Tucson - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/9.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Offseason.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Killian Colombie (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Christian Duke (SKC)

Dom Dwyer (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Kei Kamara (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Cole McLagan (KC)

Ropapa Mensah (SPR)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Roberto Puncec (SKC)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Tony Rocha (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Graham Smith (SKC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)