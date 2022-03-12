Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Gibson’s Record Breaking Night

The Kansas City Comets clinched a playoff berth on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in an 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Wave. The win and playoff berth while big were not the big news coming out of the game, it was Comets’ player/coach Leo Gibson catching and passing “Wild” Wes Wade and becoming the all time leading scorer in KC indoor history. Here are stats and milestones from last night’s game.

Leo Gibson’s first goal was his 280th in league play for the Comets, that tied him with Wes Wade for the most goals in league play in KC indoor soccer history. His second goal was his 281st goal, breaking his tie with Wade, making him the all time leader in goals scored in KC indoor history.

Gibson has scored those 281 goals in 227 games, averaging 1.24 goals per game with the Comets.

The Comets have played 32 different teams since their rebirth in 2010. Gibson has scored against 28 of those 32 teams. Here’s a list of Gibson’s league goals vs each team he’s scored against.

St. Louis Ambush - 49

Milwaukee Wave - 41

Baltimore Blast - 22

Rochester Lancers - 21

Tacoma Stars - 19

Dallas Sidekicks - 16

Florida Tropics - 13

Chicago Mustangs - 12

Cedar Rapids Rampage - 11

Syracuse Silver Knights - 8

Tulsa Revolution - 8

Orlando SeaWolves - 7

Harrisburg Heat - 6

Omaha Vipers - 6

Wichita Wings - 6

Mississauga Metrostars - 5

Ontario Fury - 5

Saltillo Rancho Seco - 5

Pennsylvania Roar - 4

Wichita B-52s - 4

El Paso Coyotes - 3

San Diego Sockers - 3

Chicago Riot - 2

Chicago Soul - 1

Detroit Waza-Flo - 1

Mesquite Outlaws - 1

Soles de Sonora - 1

Utica City FC - 1

Teams Gibson has played against but not scored against, Chihuahua Savage, Monterey Flash, Norfolk Sharx, Turlock Cal Express. Of those four teams, the Comets have only played Norfolk more than once.

Gibson was in charge of his 50th league game as Comets’ head coach.

Benji Monreal became the 100th different player to play in a game for the Comets.

Monreal’s goal was the 300th in league play by the Comets against the Milwaukee Wave.