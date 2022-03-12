 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City gets a big test at the Colorado Rapids

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Colorado Rapids at Sporting Kansas City Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.Com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +350, Colorado Rapids -140, Draw +250

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

1-1-0, 3 points

9th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Last 5: L-W

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Uri Rosell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (calf)

Colorado Rapids

1-1-0, 3 points

7th in the West

Head Coach: Robin Fraser (4th season)

Last 5: L-W

Injury Report: OUT: Braian Galván (right knee), OUT: Aboubacar Keita (torn ACL right knee), QUESTIONABLE: Danny Wilson (undisclosed injury), QUESTIONABLE: Diego Rubio (undisclosed injury)

