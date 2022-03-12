Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, Colorado
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.Com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +350, Colorado Rapids -140, Draw +250
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
1-1-0, 3 points
9th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Last 5: L-W
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Uri Rosell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (calf)
Colorado Rapids
1-1-0, 3 points
7th in the West
Head Coach: Robin Fraser (4th season)
Last 5: L-W
Injury Report: OUT: Braian Galván (right knee), OUT: Aboubacar Keita (torn ACL right knee), QUESTIONABLE: Danny Wilson (undisclosed injury), QUESTIONABLE: Diego Rubio (undisclosed injury)
