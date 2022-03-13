Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Melia Climbs Minutes Played List

Sporting Kansas City fell on the road to the Colorado Rapids 2-0 last night, here are the stats and milestones from the game last night.

In the 56th minute, Tim Melia passed Seth Sinovic and moved into 9th all time on the list for league minutes played for KC. He finished the game with 17,773 minutes played.

At 19 years, 24 days, Kayden Pierre became the 7th youngest player to appear in a league game for KC.

Andreu Fontas made his 50th league start for KC, he’s the 59th player to reach that mark.