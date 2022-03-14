Proper Pronunciations - Shades of Blue

There’s a lot of frustration among Sporting KC faithful after the first three matches, so we start off with the fun stuff. Like making fun of NYCFC’s MLS Cup banner. And hairy-armed referees.

But as always, we get to the serious stuff. For instance, is “Johnny & Tzionis” an alliteration? Marinos Tzionis looks eager and dangerous. But what does he need to work on? Newcomer Nikola Vujnovic made his debut just four days after arriving, or did he? His teammates couldn’t seem to find him out there. But hey, at least we know how to say his name now!

Is the problem in the back just a few bad isolated moments, or is there a systemic issue? We try to decide which line is worse off, and it might actually be the midfield.

The loss to the Colorado Rapids is one of those matches to forget it ever happened. What’s up next? The Chicago Fire who have yet to concede a goal. Cool.

