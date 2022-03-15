Off The Pitch Observations on Saturday’s Sporting KC Game

I am taking a reprise from my usual analysis of the on-the-field events to do something a little different. I am doing this for two reasons, the first is because of the excellent coverage by the many other talented Blue Testament writers, here, here, and here. The second reason is that I am a Denver local and I got the privilege of watching this game from the press box at Dick’s Sporting Good’s Park. Normally I just watch the games, but on Saturday night I was seated over The Roadron and I could not help but feel pride for Sporting Kansas City. This piece is “for the city, for the glory”.

We pack the stadiums, they don’t

Sure, we lost on the field Saturday night but you know where we win every. Damn. Game. Butts in seats baby! If you watched the game you may not have noticed but that place was empty. Twelve thousand people in a twenty thousand person stadium is pretty sad everyone. The stadium desperately lacked the intensity that I am used to when I step into Children’s Mercy Park. What happens on the pitch matter but what happens in stands matters too and I would not trade the CMP experience for DSGP any day of the week.

The Roadron was as loud as the Rapids fan section

Now maybe I am biased, and I certainly did not have a... sound measurer?... decibel meter? Not the point... what is the point is the fire in your gut as you scream the anthems of your team and my friends we were winning that battle. Even as the Colorado Rapids got the second goal you know who was still singing? The Roadron. That is passion, that is the game. Soccer is an entirely meaningless children’s game (IMHO) until we give it meaning by putting our hearts and souls into it. They did that, and I am here for it!

Our owner is not this guy

Disclaimer: I lived in St. Louis when Kroenke took the Rams from the city, and I am unreasonable and biased about my frustrations with the man... on the other hand, all the things I say below.

Sure, I have my gripes with Peter Vermes, and the ownership group. But think about this, the Colorado Rapids are owned by the worst owner in sports, Stan Kroenke. He is a dumpster fire that somehow got mistaken for an actual human. He uses his dumpster fiery ways to buy teams and burn them to the ground with him. Sure, the Rams won the Super Bowl, right after he illegally moved a team from St. Louis to Los Angeles. And then when his ass got sued he said his 10 billion dollar net worth was not enough to cover it and that the rest of the NFL really needed to bail him out of his illegal decisions. His other soccer team, Arsenal has steadily declined while under his ownership. Alright... that rant is over.

We win, like a lot

It is so easy to forget just how consistent this club has been. We make the playoffs basically every year, we win more than we lose, and we have an ownership group that is seemingly increasingly willing to spend money. Most clubs would take any one of those three and call it a day, but we get all three.

The SKC writers and podcasters

You may not know this but most of the other SBNation MLS sites have fewer contributors and fewer articles (no proof, just wild speculation and anecdotal evidence from visiting a few others). And they are not as good as our writers (again no proof). Also our commenters, Chzbro, ASLisHandy, LaPointer, wetwater, and so many others, are smarter and write comments that could be articles in themselves. We have not one, not two, not three, but at least four damn SKC podcasts. That is too many, and I LOVE IT!

In Closing

We may not always win on the field, but this club and community has won my heart. So here’s to you, the fans that make the magic happen!