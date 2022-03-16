Across State Lines: USL Season Kicks Off

The USL Championship kicked off their season this past weekend with 31 former Sporting Kansas City, former Sporting KC II, and KC natives playing in the league. A couple former players got themselves on the score board in their first weekend, including Wilson Harris who scored on his debut with Louisville City off an assist from fellow former SKCII player, Enoch Mushagalusa. Former homegrown player, Tyler Freeman made his debut for his new club Loudoun United, who announced his signing on Friday. Other former players that enjoyed a good first weekend in the USL were Dane Kelly and Mark Segbers who both had a goal and an assist in their wins for Pittsburgh and Miami respectively. It didn’t go as well for Graham Smith who was red carded a little over half an hour into his debut for Memphis.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 2-1 win over Toronto.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 2-0 win over Nashville

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Did not dress in RSL’s 3-2 win over New England.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over Miami.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Nashville’s 2-0 loss to Dallas.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 1-0 win over New York.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Dressed but did not play in Atlanta’s 2-1 win over Charlotte.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 2-1 win over Toronto.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Montreal’s 1-0 loss to Cruz Azul. Started and played 90 minutes in Montreal’s 4-1 loss to NYCFC.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Started and played 90 minutes in Cincinnati’s 2-1 win over Orlando.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 2-0 loss to Chicago.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Did not dress in Seattle’s 3-2 win over LA.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Did not dress in Houston’s 2-1 win over Vancouver.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Seattle’s 3-2 win over LA.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 73 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 2-0 win over KC.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-0 win over Miami.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 3-2 loss to Seattle.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 66 minutes in Nashville’s 2-0 loss to Dallas.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in NYCFC’s 4-1 win over Montreal. Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 4-2 loss to Comunicaciones.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Oakland’s 1-0 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 win over Orange County.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 win over Orange County.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-0 loss to Charleston.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Atlanta.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-1 loss to San Diego.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Loudoun’s 1-0 win over Indy.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Atlanta.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 win over Orange County.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 loss to Loudoun.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 87 minutes, scoring a goal in LA’s 2-1 loss to San Diego.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 68 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh’s 3-0 win over Memphis.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 loss to San Antonio.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 68 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Tampa Bay.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-0 loss to Charleston.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in Phoenix’s 4-2 win over Monterey Bay.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Atlanta.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 62 minutes in Indy’s 1-0 loss to Loudoun.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 2-1 win over LA.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 83 minutes in Orange County’s 2-1 loss to Colorado Springs.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-1 loss to San Diego.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Miami’s 2-0 win over New York.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 1-0 win over Atlanta.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 1-0 loss to Charleston.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 34 minutes before being red carded in Memphis’ 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Started and played 90 minutes in Charleston’s 1-0 win over Tulsa.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Did not dress in Miami’s 2-0 win over New York.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-0 win over Las Vegas.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Did not dress in Monterey Bay’s 4-2 loss to Phoenix.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 1-0 loss to Charleston.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Defeated Veyrier Sports 2-1.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 90 minutes in Maktaaral’s 1-0 loss to Kairat.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Did not dress in Sao Joseense’s 2-1 win over Operario PR.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Virton’s 1-0 win over Westerlo.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in Olimpia’s 3-1 win over Honudras Progreso.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 1-0 win over Deportivo Antofagasta.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Mazatlan’s 2-1 loss to Monterrey.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - No game this week.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Honved’s 1-0 loss to MTK.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Started and played 64 minutes, scoring a goal in Envigado’s 2-1 win over Aguilas Doradas.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 2-1 loss to Flandria.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 78 minutes in Venezia’s 1-0 loss to Lazio.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/20.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Season postponed.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-1 win over Debrecen.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 0-0 draw with Pumas.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in Chainat’s 2-0 win over Trat FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Season postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with San Francisco. Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 1-0 loss to Independiente.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 80 minutes, recording an assist in Jeju’s 2-0 win over Jeonbuk Motors.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in either of Atletico’s games.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Dressed but did not play in Montpellier’s 0-0 draw with Nice.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 81 minutes, recording 2 assists in Brisbane’s 3-3 draw with Canberra United.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 61 minutes in Universidad’s 1-0 loss to Everton.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thun’s 2-1 win over Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim II.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - No game this week.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 1-1 draw with Inter Zapresic.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Did not dress in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Benfica.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 3-1 win over Dinamo Minsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Sporting’s 5-0 win over Maritimo.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - No game this week.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hositalet’s 3-1 loss to Sant Andreu.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 7-0 loss to Valur.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-0 win over IBV.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Finn Harps’ 2-0 loss to St. Patrick’s Athletic. Started and played 45 minutes in Finn Harps’ 3-1 loss to Sligo Rovers.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Tied Itesalat 1-1.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Tied APR 1-1.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Entente’s 0-0 draw with St. Maur Lusitanos.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 loss to Thy Thisted Q.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 2-2 draw with Omonia Nicosia.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not dress in Colegiales’ 1-0 win over Canuelas.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-0 win over Nantes.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in either of Panathinaikos B’s games.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 4-1 loss to Chelsea. Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 75 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-0 loss to Granadilla Tenerife.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 76 minutes, scoring a goal in Makoi’s 2-0 win over MTK II.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 2-2 draw with CSKA 1948 Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-0 win over IBV.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 3-0 win over Zurich.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 loss to Thy Thisted Q.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Did not dress in Inter’s 1-1 draw with Jarun.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in either of Shkupi’s games.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in Prachuap’s 2-1 win over Uthai Thani FC.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in either of AEK Athens B’s games.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 90 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 win over Nueva Concepcion. Started and played 71 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 4-2 win over NYCFC.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - No game this week.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo’s 3-0 loss to Varazdin.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 89 minutes in Benfica’s 0-0 draw with FC Famalicao.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Bradford’s 2-0 win over Hartlepool United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Port’s 0-0 draw with Leo Chiangrai United.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Started and played 90 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 1-0 win over Radnicki Sr. Mitrovica.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Honved’s 1-0 loss to MTK.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Started and played 75 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-0 loss to Granadilla Tenerife.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Tied Olympic Azzaweya 1-1.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game this week.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Had a goal and an assist in San Diego’s 9-6 win over Baltimore. Played in San Diego’s 6-5 win over Utica.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - No game this week.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Scored a goal in Harrisburg’s 10-5 loss to Utica. Played in Harrisburg’s 8-6 win over Baltimore.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - No game this week.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Did not play in either of Dallas’ games.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Had a goal in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 10-4 loss to Florida.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - No game this week.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 9-6 win over Baltimore and 6-5 win over Utica.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 10-4 win over Tacoma.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Had an assist in San Diego’s 9-6 win over Baltimore. Played in San Diego’s 6-5 win over Utica.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - No game this week.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Had a goal in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had 3 goals and an assist in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 10-4 loss to Florida.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Had an assist in Florida’s 10-4 win over Tacoma.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/19.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/19.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game until 3/18.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game until 3/18.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/9.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - No game until 3/25.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 3/25.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - No game until 3/27.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - No game until 3/27.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - No game until 3/26.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/26.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Killian Colombie (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Travian Sousa (SPR)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)