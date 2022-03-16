NWSL releases full 2022 season schedule

It’s NWSL full schedule day! After months of anticipation, the National Women’s Soccer League released the full schedule for the upcoming 2022 regular season.

The Kansas City Current will travel to Providence Park to take on the Portland Thorns on Saturday, April 30 for the first match. They’ll return to Kansas City for a Week 2 regular season home opener against the Houston Dash on May 8. Kansas City’s final home game of the season will be against the defending champions, the Washington Spirit on September 25.

The Current’s longest home stretch at Children’s Mercy Park will begin on May 30 against Racing Louisville FC, followed by San Diego Wave FC on June 4, then versus NY/NJ Gotham FC on June 11, and wrapping up against the Chicago Red Stars on June 18.

The full Kansas City Current 2022 regular season schedule can be seen at kansascitycurrent.com.

Postseason

The 10th season includes 12 teams set to compete in a single table, 22-match regular season with 11 home games and 11 away games per club.

The regular season concludes Sunday, October 2, with six teams qualifying for the NWSL playoffs. The top two seeds receive a first-round bye. The 10th season concludes with thr 2022 NWSL Championship on October 29. Location is to be determined.

How to Watch

The 2022 regular season will air across The CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network and stream live on Paramount+. Full broadcast details are yet to be announced.

Twitch will stream all the matches for fans outside the U.S. and select games in the United States.