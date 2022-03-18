 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Portland Thorns FC v Kansas City Photo by Amy Kontras/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Kansas City Current at Racing Louisville Match Thread

The Kansas City Current open their 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup slate with a trip to Racing Louisville

By Ben Gartland
Kansas City Current at Racing Louisville FC

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Lynn Family Stadium Louisville, KY

How to Watch: Paramount+

Line: KC Current +180, Racing Louisville -155, Draw +210

The Teams

Kansas City Current

0-0-0, 0 points

1st in the Central

Head Coach: Matt Potter (1st season)

Last 5: N/A

Injury Report: OUT: Jaycie Johnson (L thigh), Mallory Weber (R thigh) QUESTIONABLE: Taylor Leach (concussion)

Racing Louisville FC

0-0-0, 0 points

1st in the Central

Head Coach: Kim Björkegren (1st season)

Last 5: N/A

Injury Report: Nadia Nadim (out, right leg)

NWSL

