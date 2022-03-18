Kansas City Current at Racing Louisville Match Thread

Kansas City Current at Racing Louisville FC
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lynn Family Stadium Louisville, KY
How to Watch: Paramount+
Line: KC Current +180, Racing Louisville -155, Draw +210
The Teams
Kansas City Current
0-0-0, 0 points
1st in the Central
Head Coach: Matt Potter (1st season)
Last 5: N/A
Injury Report: OUT: Jaycie Johnson (L thigh), Mallory Weber (R thigh) QUESTIONABLE: Taylor Leach (concussion)
Racing Louisville FC
0-0-0, 0 points
1st in the Central
Head Coach: Kim Björkegren (1st season)
Last 5: N/A
Injury Report: Nadia Nadim (out, right leg)
