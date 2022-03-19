 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago Fire Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City take on the Chicago Fire on a cold and rainy evening

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Chicago Fire at Sporting Kansas City Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire FC

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Solider Field, Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +400, Chicago Fire -160, Draw +270

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

1-2-0 (3 points)

12th in the West

Last 5: L-W-L

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Jose Mauri (unavailable), QUESTIONABLE: Uri Rosell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Salloi (calf)

Chicago Fire FC

1-0-2 (5 points)

8th in the East

Last 5: D-D-W

Head Coach: Ezra Hendrickson (1st season)

Injury Report: OUT: Carlos Terán (right thigh), OUT: Andre Reynolds II (left thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Victor Bezerra (right shoulder), QUESTIONABLE: Rafael Czichos (left foot), QUESTIONABLE: Gaga Slonina (left ankle)

