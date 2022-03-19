Sporting Kansas City at Chicago Fire Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire FC
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Location: Solider Field, Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +400, Chicago Fire -160, Draw +270
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
1-2-0 (3 points)
12th in the West
Last 5: L-W-L
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Jose Mauri (unavailable), QUESTIONABLE: Uri Rosell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Salloi (calf)
Chicago Fire FC
1-0-2 (5 points)
8th in the East
Last 5: D-D-W
Head Coach: Ezra Hendrickson (1st season)
Injury Report: OUT: Carlos Terán (right thigh), OUT: Andre Reynolds II (left thigh), QUESTIONABLE: Victor Bezerra (right shoulder), QUESTIONABLE: Rafael Czichos (left foot), QUESTIONABLE: Gaga Slonina (left ankle)
