Across State Lines: McLagan Signs for SKCII

MLS Next Pro teams are gearing up for their first season still as many teams have been playing preseason games and adding players to their rosters. One played added to Sporting KC II’s roster this week is Kansas City native, Cole McLagan. McLagan spent the 2021 season with Greenville Triumph in USL1, in US Soccer’s third tier. He appeared nine times for the Triumph on the season. McLagan is the brother of Kyle McLagan who has spent time off and on the past few seasons with the Kansas City Comets in between his time in Iceland. He father, Doug McLagan, played with the original KC Comets in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. He’s since been on broadcasts for the USL Championship calling games.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 4-0 win over Vancouver.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 1-1 draw with Toronto.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Did not dress in RSL’s 0-0 draw with Houston.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in LAFC’s 3-0 win over Colorado.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 win over Seattle.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 64 minutes, scoring a goal in Atlanta’s 3-1 win over KC.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 4-0 win over Vancouver.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Montreal’s 3-0 win over Santos Laguna. Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Montreal’s 2-0 loss to Orlando.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Started and played 90 minutes in Cincinnati’s 5-0 loss to Austin.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 3-0 win over Charlotte.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-0 loss to DC.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Did not dress in either of Seattle’s games.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Dressed but did not play in Houston’s 0-0 draw with RSL.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes, scoring a goal in Seattle’s 5-0 win over Motagua. Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Nashville.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado’s 1-0 win over Comunicaciones. Came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Colorado’s 3-0 loss to LAFC.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-0 win over Colorado.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 win over NYCFC.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 71 minutes in Nashville’s 1-0 win over Seattle.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Did not dress in NYCFC’s 4-0 win over Santos. Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 1-0 loss to LA.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 3-0 loss to DC.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Lost 2-0 to Cianorte.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Virton’s 2-0 loss to Deinze.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in Olimpia’s 3-0 win over UPNFM.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’ 1-0 loss to Huachipato.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in either of Mazatlan’s games.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Did not play in Mantois’ 0-0 draw with Les Mureaux.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Honved’s 0-0 draw with Puskas.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Started and played 69 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Envigado’s 3-1 win over Jaguares de Cordoba.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 loss to Almirante Brown.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 79 minutes in Venezia’s 3-1 loss to Verona.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/20.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - No game this week.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes in Bengaluru’s 2-0 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game this week.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 89 minutes in Ujpest’s 3-1 win over Mezokoves-Zsory.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in Chainat’s 1-0 win over Grand Andaman Ranong United.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Season postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 2-2 draw with Plaza Amador.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Came off the bench and played 61 minutes in Jeju’s 0-0 draw with Gangwon. Started and played 90 minutes in Jeju’s 1-0 win over Suwon Bluewings.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game this week.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Dressed but did not play in Montpellier’s 4-2 loss to Rennes.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Brisbane’s 1-0 win over Melbourne City.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 3-1 loss to Cruz Azul.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes, scoring a goal in Universidad’s 3-2 loss to Palestino.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thun’s 1-0 loss to FC Schaffhausen. Started and played 90 minutes in Thun’s 2-2 draw with Yverdon Sport. Started and played 90 minutes in Thun’s 2-1 loss to Neuchatel Xamax.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 1-0 win over Gutersloh.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Valadares’ 2-1 win over Atletico CP.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Jarun’s 3-0 win over Orijent 1919.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Portimonense.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - No game until 3/5.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Did not dress in Sporting’s 2-0 win over Braga.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Did not dress in any of the games for Braga or Braga B.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in L’Hospitalet’s 1-0 win over Peralada.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - Did not dress in Breidablik’s 3-2 win over Stjarnan.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-1 win over Valur.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Finn Harps 0-0 draw with UCD. Dressed but did not play in Finn Harps’ 3-0 loss to Dundalk.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Lost 3-0 to El Qanah.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Tied Rutsiro 1-1.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until 3/13.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - No game this week.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 1-0 win over PAEEK.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not dress in Colegiales’ 3-2 loss to Argentino Quilmes.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 77 minutes in Troyes’ 1-1 draw with Marseille.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - No game this week.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 120 minutes in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Reading.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Athletic Club.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Makoi’s 1-0 loss to Dabas Gyon FC.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 3-1 loss to Rijeka.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 73 minutes in Plovdiv’s 1-1 draw with Beroe.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-1 win over Valur.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Suspended for St. Gallen’s 2-0 win over Grasshopper.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - No game until 3/5.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 72 minutes before being red carded in Inter’s 1-0 win over Varazdin.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in Shkupi’s 3-2 win over Tikves Kavadarci.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dres in Prachuap’s 2-1 win over Chiangmai United.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK Athens B’s 1-1 draw with GS Ergotelis.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 45 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 loss to Colorado. Started and played 90 minutes in Saravia’s 3-2 win over Antigua GFC.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 4-1 win over Sterkrade-Nord.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo’s 0-0 draw with Croatia Zmijavci.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 87 minutes in Benfica’s 1-0 win over Famalicao.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-0 loss to Mansfield Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Port’s 2-0 loss to Samut Prakan City.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 2-1 loss to IMT Novi Beograd.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Honved’s 0-0 draw with Puskas.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Started and played 61 minutes in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Athletic Club.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game this week.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Did not dress in Sanjoanense’s 3-1 win over Fafe.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego and 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego and 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 8-3 win over KC. Had an assist in San Diego’s 13-2 win over Milwaukee.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Played in St. Louis’ 9-8 shoot out win over Dallas.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Ignacio played in KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego. Scored a goal in KC’s 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not play in St. Louis’ 9-8 shootout win over Dallas.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had a goal and an assist in Harrisburg’s 7-5 loss to Utica. Had a goal and an assist in Harrisburg’s 8-6 loss to Florida.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Did not play in Ontario’s 8-5 win over KC.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Ignacio played in KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego. Scored a goal in KC’s 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 9-8 shootout loss to St. Louis.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Ignacio played in KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego. Scored a goal in KC’s 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego. Suspended for KC’s 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Scored a goal in Tacoma’s 21-9 loss to Chihuahua. Scored 3 goals in Tacoma’s 10-9 loss to Chihuahua.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego and 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego. Suspended for KC’s 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Had 2 goals in Ontario’s 8-5 win over KC.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in both San Diego’s 8-3 win over KC and 13-2 win over Milwaukee.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Played in both Florida’s 7-6 win over Baltimore and 8-6 win over Harrisburg.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 8-3 win over KC. Suspended for San Diego’s 13-2 win over Milwaukee.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Did not play in Ontario’s 8-5 win over KC.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego and 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego. Had 2 assists in KC’s 8-5 loss to Ontario.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 8-3 loss to San Diego. Played in KC’s8-5 loss to Ontario.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in both Tacoma’s 21-9 loss to Chihuahua and 10-9 loss to Chihuahua.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Had an assist in Florida’s 7-6 win over Baltimore. Played in Florida’ 8-6 win over Harrisburg.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealan’s 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 80 minutes in Iceland’s 5-0 loss to the USA.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in the USA’s 5-0 win over Iceland.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/19.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes in the USA’s 5-0 win over Iceland.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 54 minutes in Canada’s 1-0 loss to Spain.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game until 3/18.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - San Antonio - No game until 3/12.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game until 3/12.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 3/12.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/12.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/12.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/12.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/12.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/12.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/12.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/9.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - No game until 3/25.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 3/25.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - No game until 3/27.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - Offseason.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Offseason.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Killian Colombie (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tyler Freeman (SKC)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)