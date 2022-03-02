Kansas City Current update preseason roster

With a month into preseason, and two weeks away from their first Challenge Cup match at Racing Louisville, the Kansas City Current updated their preseason roster today, going from 28 players to 26.

No longer on the roster are Carly Nelson and Michelle Vasconcelos, who are both on loan overseas. Nelson with FC Nordsjælland in Denmark, and Vasconcelos with Sevilla in Spain.

2022 Kansas City Current Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna ‘AD’ Franch, Cassie Miller, Kayla Thompson (NRI)

Defenders (9): Elizabeth Ball, Kate Del Fava, Brookelyn Entz (NRI), Taylor Leach, Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Izzy Rodriguez (CDP), Mallory Weber, Jenna Winebrenner (CDP)

Midfielders (9): Chardonnay Curran (CDP), Kristen Edmonds, Lo’eau LaBonta, Chloe Logarzo (NYR), Addie McCain, Sam Mewis, Maddie Nolf, Victoria Pickett, Desiree Scott

Forwards (5): Mollie Belisle (NRI), Elyse Bennett (CDP), Kristen Hamilton, Jaycie Johnson, Lynn Williams

The updated roster includes non-roster invitees (NRI) and college drafted players (CDP) who have yet to sign a contract. Australian midfielder Chloe Logarzo has yet to report, likely due to recovery after an ACL injury she suffered last September during an international friendly between Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Notes