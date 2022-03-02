Kansas City Current update preseason roster

With a month into preseason, and two weeks away from their first Challenge Cup match at Racing Louisville, the Kansas City Current updated their preseason roster today, going from 28 players to 26.
No longer on the roster are Carly Nelson and Michelle Vasconcelos, who are both on loan overseas. Nelson with FC Nordsjælland in Denmark, and Vasconcelos with Sevilla in Spain.
2022 Kansas City Current Preseason Roster
Goalkeepers (3): Adrianna ‘AD’ Franch, Cassie Miller, Kayla Thompson (NRI)
Defenders (9): Elizabeth Ball, Kate Del Fava, Brookelyn Entz (NRI), Taylor Leach, Alex Loera, Hailie Mace, Izzy Rodriguez (CDP), Mallory Weber, Jenna Winebrenner (CDP)
Midfielders (9): Chardonnay Curran (CDP), Kristen Edmonds, Lo’eau LaBonta, Chloe Logarzo (NYR), Addie McCain, Sam Mewis, Maddie Nolf, Victoria Pickett, Desiree Scott
Forwards (5): Mollie Belisle (NRI), Elyse Bennett (CDP), Kristen Hamilton, Jaycie Johnson, Lynn Williams
The updated roster includes non-roster invitees (NRI) and college drafted players (CDP) who have yet to sign a contract. Australian midfielder Chloe Logarzo has yet to report, likely due to recovery after an ACL injury she suffered last September during an international friendly between Australia and the Republic of Ireland.
Notes
- KC aadded a third preseason match to its schedule against the University of Nebraska on March 11 at 4 p.m. CT at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln, NE.
- The Current opened the preseason schedule with a victory and clean sheet as it defeated the Washington Spirit 6-0 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida last Saturday.
- They face the Orlando Pride tonight at Exploria Stadium before finishing out the club’s training at IMG Academy in Florida on Friday.
