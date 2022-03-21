Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Zusi Becomes League Minutes Played Leader

It wasn’t a good weekend of results for Kansas City soccer teams in their games. Sporting KC and the KC Comets both dropped games, Sporting on the road 3-1 to the Chicago Fire. The Comets a 7-3 loss at home against the Dallas Sidekicks. The best result of the weekend was the KC Current opening the Challenge Cup this year with a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville. But in a game that KC completely dominated, a 1-1 draw will be seen as dropped points, even if it was on the road.

That said, the week wasn’t without milestones, including Graham Zusi passing Matt Besler for the top spot on another list for Kansas City.

Sporting KC

In the 28th minute, Graham Zusi passed Matt Besler and became Kansas City’s all time leader in league minutes played for KC, he finished the game with 25,564 minutes played.

At 35 years, 145 days, Roger Espinoza became the 3rd oldest player to score for Kansas City in league play and in all competitions.

At 35 years, 308 days, Tim Melia passed Peter Vermes and became the 4th oldest player to appear in or start a game for Kansas City in league play.

In the 46th minute, Melia passed Preki and moved into 8th place all time for league minutes played for KC. He finished the game with 17,863 minutes played.

In the 55th minute, Melia passed Jimmy Conrad and moved into 9th place all time for minutes played in all competitions. He finished the game with 20,587 minutes played.

Melia made his 228th start in all competitions, tying him with Conrad for 9th all time on that list.

It was Melia’s 199th start in league play, tying him with Preki for 9th all time on that list.

Roger Espinoza scored his 7th league goal away from home for KC, tying him with Eddie Johnson, Matt McKeon, Mark Chung, Krisztian Nemeth, and Alan Pulido for 19th all time on that list.

KC Current

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 55th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Katie Bowen for 9th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 49th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Shea Groom for 10th all time on that list.

Kristen Edmonds made her 24th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Sydney Leroux and Christina Gibbons for 20th all time on that list.

KC Comets

Lucas Sousa’s goal was his 29th in league play, breaking his tie with Andre Braithwaite and Rian Marques for 18th all time on that list.

It was Sousa’s 33rd in all competitions, breaking his tie with Marques for 18th all time on that list.

Rian Marques’ assist was his 41st goal/assist for the Comets, tying him with Milan Ivanovic and Anthony Grant for 20th all time on that list.

It was Marques’ 44th goal/assist in all competitions, tying him with Ivanovic for 20th all time on that list.