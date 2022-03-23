Inside Jokes - Shades of Blue

Was the match against the Chicago Fire terrible.. or just bad? The midfield is starting to become a real worry. Roger Espinoza wasn’t supposed to be playing this much. Remi Walter is inconsistent. Will Christian Duke & Felipe Hernandez take that next step?

Nikola Vujnovic hasn’t had much of an impact on the attack in his first two starts.. Do you miss Khiry Shelton yet?

We give an update on the injury status for several players as Sporting KC prepares to face Real Salt Lake this weekend. Who, by the way, are somehow at the top of the Western Conference.

TBT contributor Chad Smith joins to let us make fun of him.

