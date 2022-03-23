Tune In: All the Kansas City Soccer and Beyond to Watch this Week

If you are anything like me, it can be tough to remember all the different soccer you want to consume in a week. There is simply so much of it on television or streaming over the internet. It’s a good problem to have.

To help alleviate that, at least for Kansas City soccer fans, The Blue Testament thought it would be nice to put them all in one place, so you at least know when they are all on. Additionally, we can sneak in some other games that you may be interested in because of their relation to current or former Kansas City players. Whether that’s Sporting Kansas City, SKC II, the KC Current, the Kansas City Comets, USMNT, USWNT or another smaller team, we’d like to start providing that information to you on a regular basis.

All times are Central Time. This is KC baby!

Kansas City Teams

Friday, March 25th — KC Current @ Chicago Red Stars — 7:30 PM

How to Watch/Stream: Paramount Plus

Saturday, March 26th — Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake — 6:00 PM (6:08 kickoff)

How to Watch/Stream: 38 the Spot | TUDN Twitter | SportingKC.com & SKC App (in market) | Sporting One App on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV

Saturday, March 26th — KC Comets vs. St. Louis Ambush — 6:00 PM

How to Watch/Stream: MASL.tv

Sunday, March 27th — SKC II @ Colorado Rapids 2 — 5:00 PM

How to Watch/Stream: MLSNextPro.com

USMNT — World Cup Qualifying

Former Sporting KC players Gianluca Busio and Erik Palmer-Brown will try to help the United States Men’s National Team qualify for the 2022 World Cup!

Thursday, March 24th — United States @ Mexico — 9:00 PM (Paramount+)

Sunday, March 27th — USA vs. Panama — 6:00 PM (FS1, Unimas TUDN)

Wednesday, March 30th — USA @ Costa Rica — 8:05 PM (Paramount+)

Winning at home against Panama is probably enough.

Other Games of Interest

The first round of the US Open Cup started yesterday (Full Schedule)

Thurs, March 24th — Cyprus ( Marinos Tzionis ) @ Estonia — 12:00 PM

) @ Estonia — 12:00 PM Sat, March 26th — SKC U14s @ San Antonio FC — 9:00 AM

Sat, March 26th — SKC U15s @ FC Cincinnati — 1:00 PM

Sat, March 26th — SKC U17s @ FC Cincinnati — 3:00 PM

Sun, March 27th — SKC U17s @ Columbus Crew SC — 10:00 AM

Sun, March 27th — SKC U15s @ Columbus Crew SC — 12:00 PM

Sun, March 27th — SKC U14s @ Total Football Club — 12:00 PM

Tues, March 29th — Belgium U21 (Logan Ndenbe) @ Denmark U21

This is by all means not a comprehensive list. Tell us in the comments what you are watching and what we should put on the list! What did I miss?? (I’ll go back and add as I have time).