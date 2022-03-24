Across State Lines: Reid and New Zealand Begin World Cup Qualifying

World Cup qualifying is coming closer to its conclusion but for one confederation, World Cup qualifying has only really started. In Qatar, the Oceania Football Confederation is hosting its tournament to see which team will represent the OFC against the fourth place finisher in CONCACAF to see who will qualify for the World Cup later this year in Qatar. Former Sporting KC defender, Winston Reid is in Qatar with New Zealand as through Tuesday they’d played two games in a tournament that has been hit by COVID-19 withdraws. While New Zealand won their first two games, beating Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in the other group, only one game ended up being valid as both Vanuatu and Cook Islands both ended up withdrawing from the competition due to COVID-19 outbreaks in their team.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 1-1 draw with New York.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 4-1 win over Portland.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Did not dress in RSL’s 2-1 win over Nashville.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Vancouver.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 57 minutes in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to RSL.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 1-0 win over San Jose.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 3 minutes before being red carded in Atlanta’s 3-3 draw with Montreal.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 1-1 draw with New York.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Montreal’s 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul. Did not dress in Montreal’s 3-3 draw with Atlanta.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Started and played 90 minutes in Cincinnati’s 3-1 win over Miami.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 3-1 win over New England.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Did not dress in either of Seattle’s games.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes, scoring a goal in Houston’s 1-1 draw with Colorado.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 81 minutes in Seattle’s 1-1 draw with Leon. Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Seattle’s 1-1 draw with Austin.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 81 minutes in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Houston.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Vancouver.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 loss to Orlando.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Nashville’s 2-1 loss to RSL.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 2-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 3-1 win over New England.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Started and played 90 minutes in Washington’s 0-0 draw with Orlando.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 0-0 draw with Orlando.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 2-0 win over Gotham.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 63 minutes in Houston’s 3-1 loss to Chicago.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 78 minutes in Houston’s 3-1 loss to Chicago.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 79 minutes in Orlando’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 79 minutes in Orlando’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Did not dress in OL Reign’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 72 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with KC.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 77 minutes in KC’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-0 win over Gotham.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 87 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-0 win over Gotham.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with KC.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 2-0 loss to North Carolina.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 2-0 win over Gotham.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Did not dress in Gotham’s 2-0 loss to North Carolina.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Orlando’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 2-0 win over Gotham.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 1-1 draw with OL Reign.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Abby Smith (KCNWSL) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 1-1 draw with OL Reign.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Orlando’s 0-0 draw with Washington.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Washington’s 0-0 draw with Orlando.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Tulsa’s 3-1 win over Birmingham.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Miami.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 62 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Loudoun’s 3-0 win over New York.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Dressed but did not play in Tampa Bay’s 2-0 win over Indy.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Miami.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 win over Monterey Bay.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Dressed but did not play in Birmingham’s 3-1 loss to Tulsa.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 75 minutes, recording an assist in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 win over Hartford.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 win over Charleston.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 75 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-1 loss to Tulsa.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 75 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-1 win over Birmingham.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in Phoenix’s 2-1 loss to Las Vegas.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Miami.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 67 minutes in Indy’s 2-0 loss to Tampa ay.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 82 minutes in San Diego’s 2-0 win over Sacramento.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 90 minutes in Orange County’s 2-1 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 2-1 loss to San Antonio.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Miami.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 3-1 win over Birmingham.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Suspended for Memphis’ 2-1 win over Oakland.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Started and payed 69 minutes in Charleston’s 1-0 loss to Detroit.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Did not dress in Miami’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 2-1 win over El Paso.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Did not dress in Monterey Bay’s 1-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 3-1 win over Birmingham.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Started and played 48 minutes in Saint-Prex’s 4-1 loss to Signal FC Bernex-Confignon.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 90 minutes in Maktaaral’s 2-1 loss to Atyrau.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Did not dress in Sao Joseense’s 2-0 loss to Operario PR.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Virton’s 3-0 loss to RWDM.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in Olimpia’s 3-0 win over Marathon.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colo-Colo’s 5-0 win over Palestino.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 2-1 loss to Leon.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Mantois’ 1-0 loss to Racing Paris.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Honved’s 2-0 win over Ujpest.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Envigado’s 1-1 draw with La Equidad.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-0 win over Temperley.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to Sampdoria.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 2-2 draw with Puskas.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Season postponed.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game this week.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 41 minutes in Ujpest’s 2-0 loss to Honved.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 3-0 loss to Chivas.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Chainat’s 1-0 win over Muangkan United.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Season postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 1-0 loss to Universitario.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 73 minutes in Jeju’s 2-1 win over Seoul.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game this week.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Dressed but did not play in Montpellier’s 2-0 win over Bordeaux.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Universidad’s 2-1 loss to O’Higgins.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 80 minutes in Thun’s 2-0 win over Vaduz.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich II.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Valadares’ 1-0 win over Gil Vicente.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Jarun’s 1-1 draw with Kustosija.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Famalicao.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Sporting’s 6-1 win over Maritimo.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Did not play in Braga B’s 1-0 win over Leiria.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Dressed but did not play in L’Hospitalet’s 3-2 loss to Sants.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Thor/KA’s 3-0 win over Fylkir.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 1-0 win over KR.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes, scoring a goal in Finn Harps’ 3-0 win over Shelbourne.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Defeated Belbeis 2-1.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Tied Etoile de l’Est 0-0.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 25 minutes in Entente’s 2-1 win over Metz II.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Thy ThistedQ.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 0-0 draw with Ethnikos Achna.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not play in Colegiales’ 1-1 draw with Comunicaciones.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 3-0 win over Ast Vlachioti.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in West Ham’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United. Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-0 loss to Granadilla Tenerife.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 89 minutes in Makoi’s 1-0 win over Rakosmente FC.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 4-0 win over Lokomotiva Zagreb.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 2-0 win over CSKA Sofia.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Reykjavik’s 1-0 win over KR.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 3-2 win over Luzern.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Thy ThistedQ.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes in Inter’s 2-0 win over Sesvete.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in Shkupi’s 3-1 win over Struga.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in Prachaup’s 1-0 win over Ratchaburi Mitr Phol.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK Athens B’s 1-0 win over APS Zakynthos.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 55 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 4-1 loss to Coban Imperial.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 3-1 win over DJK Teutonia St. Tonis.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo’s 2-1 win over Rudes.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/27.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - No game this week.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 loss to Port Vale.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Started and played 63 minutes in Port’s 3-2 win over Nakhonratchasima Mazda FC.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 1-0 win over Kabel Novi Sad.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Honved’s 2-0 win over Ujpest.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-0 loss to Granadilla Tenerife.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Tied Asswehly 2-2. Tied Abu Salim 0-0.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 70 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 2-2 draw with CDC Montalegre.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Had an assist in San Diego’s 8-6 win over Tacoma.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had a goal and an assist in Harrisburg’s 8-5 loss to Utica.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Did not play in Ontario’s 8-5 loss to Florida or either of their games vs Chihuahua. Played in Ontario’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Had a goal in Dallas’ 7-3 win over KC.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Had a goal in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 8-6 loss to San Diego. Had a goal in Tacoma’s 7-5 win over Ontario.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-5 loss to Florida. Had an assist in Ontario’s 11-4 loss to Chihuahua. Played in Ontario’s 6-1 loss to Chihuahua. Scored a goal in Ontario’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Had an assist in San Diego’s 8-6 win over Tacoma.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not play in Florida’s 8-5 win over Ontario. Played in Florida’s 12-4 loss to Baltimore.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Did not dress in San Diego’s 8-6 win over Tacoma.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 8-5 loss to Florida. Did not play in either of Ontario’s games against Chihuahua. Did not play in Ontario’s 7-5 loss to Tacoma.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 7-3 loss to Dallas.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Did not dress in Utica’s 8-5 win over Harrisburg.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 8-6 loss to San Diego. Played in Tacoma’s 7-5 win over Ontario.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 8-5 win over Ontario. Played in Florida’s 12-4 loss to Baltimore.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/9.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - No game until 3/25.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 3/25.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - No game until 3/27.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - No game until 3/27.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - No game until 3/27.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - No game until 3/26.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/26.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 120 minutes in Motown’s 3-2 loss to West Chester United.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Killian Colombie (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC) - New Zealand - Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 1-0 win over Papua New Guinea. Started and played 82 minutes in New Zealand’s 4-0 win over Fiji.

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)