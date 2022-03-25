Game Preview: KC Current @ Chicago Red Stars

Match Details

Kansas City Current (0-0-1)

@ Chicago Red Stars (1-0-0)

When: Friday, March 25 | 7:30 PM CT

Where: SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois

Stream: Paramount+

The Kansas City Current continue the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup against the Chicago Red Stars for another Friday evening matchup. Kansas City, still to win a Challenge Cup game since 2021, comes into the match following an opening week 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville last Friday. The Chicago Red Stars, despite going through many offseason changes, won 3-1 against the Houston Dash last Sunday and currently lead the Central Region.

Players to Watch: Kristen Hamilton (Current), Sam Mewis (Current), Addie McCain (Current), Mallory Pugh (Red Stars)

What we’re watching on the KC side

Kansas City’s offense improved for 2022, and we saw it last week against Racing Louisville. Despite the result and Louisville scoring first, Kansas City dominated the game in nearly every statistical category. Kansas City’s offense had a league high 24 shots, with nine on target, with a 55% possession advantage. Players like Kristen Hamilton and Lynn Williams were a constant threat and kept the offense going. Midfielder Addie McCain, who subbed in for Sam Mewis at half-time, scored her first professional goal in the 76th minute. She also had 3 shots and nearly scored a game-winner.

The hope is the continued success of last week’s offensive press can finally earn the Current a victory. Kansas City has struggled against the Red Stars in the past, though. The Current were 0-3 against Chicago in 2021, including a 0-2 loss in last year’s Challenge Cup meeting. But this year’s Current team is entirely different and has the potential to give the Red Stars a real “challenge” in the Challenge Cup, no pun intended. The worrisome part for Kansas City is that they will be without two key players: Lynn Williams, who suffered an injury to her right leg last week in the Louisville game, and Victoria Pickett.

KC NWSL Injury Report

OUT: Victoria Pickett (Concussion), Lynn Williams (Right Leg), Mallory Weber (Right Thigh)

Predicted Score: 1-0, Kansas City