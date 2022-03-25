 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NWSL: Kansas City Current at Racing Louisville FC Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Current at Chicago Red Stars Match Thread

The Kansas City Current continue their 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup slate with a trip to Chicago.

By Ben Gartland
/ new

Kansas City Current at Chicago Red Stars

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Illinois

How to Watch: Paramount+

Line: KC Current +410, Chicago Red Stars -150, Draw +270

The Teams

Kansas City Current

0-1-0, 1 points

2nd in the Central

Head Coach: Matt Potter (1st season)

Last 5: D

Injury Report: OUT: Victoria Pickett (Concussion), Lynn Williams (R Leg), Mallory Weber (R

Thigh)

Chicago Red Stars

0-0-0, 0 points

1st in the Central

Head Coach: Chris Petrucelli (1st season)

Last 5: W

MLS Next Pro

Sporting KC II set for inaugural MLS NEXT Pro matchup with Colorado Rapids 2

Kansas City Comets (MASL)

Comets face tough test in doubleheader

Sporting Kansas City

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus Real Salt Lake

Loading comments...