Kansas City Current at Chicago Red Stars Match Thread

Kansas City Current at Chicago Red Stars
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Illinois
How to Watch: Paramount+
Line: KC Current +410, Chicago Red Stars -150, Draw +270
The Teams
Kansas City Current
0-1-0, 1 points
2nd in the Central
Head Coach: Matt Potter (1st season)
Last 5: D
Injury Report: OUT: Victoria Pickett (Concussion), Lynn Williams (R Leg), Mallory Weber (R
Thigh)
Chicago Red Stars
0-0-0, 0 points
1st in the Central
Head Coach: Chris Petrucelli (1st season)
Last 5: W
Loading comments...