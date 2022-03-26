Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake Match Thread

All sharing options for:

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, TUDN, Twitter, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC -120, Real Salt Lake +240, Draw +300

The Teams

1-3-0, 3 points

12th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Jose Mauri (unavailable), QUESTIONABLE: Uri Rosell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Khiry Shelton (calf), QUESTIONABLE: Johnny Russell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Salloi (calf)

Real Salt Lake

3-0-1, 10 points

2nd in the West

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni (2nd season)

Injury Report: OUT: Zack Farnsworth (left ankle), OUT: Nick Besler (nose), OUT: Bret Halsey (right ankle), OUT: David Ochoa (right quad), QUESTIONABLE: Rubio Rubin (left groin), QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Córdova (right knee), QUESTIONABLE: Maikel Chang (concussion protocol), QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Herrera (right quad), QUESTIONABLE: Damir Kreilach (left calf), QUESTIONABLE: Zac MacMath (left leg)