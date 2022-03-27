KC Comets split doubleheader in penultimate week

The Kansas City Comets split the penultimate weekend of MASL, beating the St. Louis Ambush 7-3 at home on Saturday before falling short on the road to the Milwaukee Wave 8-6 on Sunday.

Nicolau Neto was healthy enough to get the start Saturday. The newly signed Milos Vucic got his first MASL appearance.

Mirko Sandivari scored his second goal in three games, but the Comets still concluded the first quarter facing a 2-1 deficit. Lesia Thetsane blasted in his 11th of the season to draw KC level midway through the second quarter, entering halftime level 2-2.

The Comets took their first lead of the game when Lucas Sousa fired in off the post with 2 minutes, 17 seconds left in the third period. The Ambush tied it early in the fourth with an effort from Marcel Barry.

The Comets replied with four straight goals, starting with efforts from Leo Gibson and Ray Lee to put KC ahead 5-3 with 9 minutes, 16 seconds remaining. Rian Marques secured the victory by adding a couple more against the St. Louis sixth attacker, giving KC the 7-3 win.

Picking up his 10th win of the season, Neto got the start less the next day in Milwaukee. This time, Neto was surrounded by less experience as seven rookies entered the lineup with three making their debuts.

As expected, it was a rocky start as the Wave were up 3-0 by halftime. With Steven Hamersky replacing Neto in the second half, the Wave made it 5-0 in the third before KC’s Vucic scored the first of his MASL career, scoring a tap-in at the far post. Milwaukee responded with three goals, putting the hosts up 8-1 in the fourth.

The Comets weren’t done yet, however, as rookie Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Alonso scored in his debut, as a shot headed wide was redirected on frame by the Sedalia native. Vucic’s second of the day came on the power play, firing a shot past the keeper to make it 8-3 with just over four minutes remaining. Ali Sodal scored his fourth of the season before Gibson added a pair to cut the deficit to 8-6 before the conclusion.

KC’s losing streak on the road has now been extended to five games, last winning on the road at Tacoma on January 16. Sunday was also the first time KC scored six or more goals on the road since their trip to Tacoma in January.

Overall, KC will be pleased with its fourth-quarter performances. They outscored opponents in the final frame 9-4.

The Comets (13-7-1; 41 points) will finish the regular season with a home-and-home series next weekend against the Ambush, concluding with the regular-season finale next Sunday at Cable Dahmer Arena.