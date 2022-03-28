Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Zusi Tops Minutes Played List

It was a busy weekend of professional soccer in Kansas City as with Sporting KC II kicking their season off, all four professional teams in Kansas City were in action this weekend. Combined the four teams played five games, going 3-1-1 (the tie being a penalty kick loss for SKCII as the new MLS Next Pro league has no ties and games level after 90 minutes are finished with penalty kicks. Stat wise this weekend it was a very eventful weekend for all the teams, especially Sporting as Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza, and Tim Melia all hit major milestones. Here are the stats and milestones from this weekend.

Sporting KC

In the 58th minute, Graham Zusi passed Matt Besler and moved into first place for minutes played in all competitions for KC. He finished the game with 30,430 minutes played.

Zusi made his 303rd start in MLS competitions, tying him with Matt Besler for the most all time.

Roger Espinoza made his 300th start in all competitions, he’s the 3rd player to reach that mark.

At 35 years, 152 days, Espinoza tied Kevin Hartman as the 9th oldest player to appear in or start a game for KC in both league play and in all competitions.

Tim Melia made his 200th league start for KC, he’s the 9th player to reach that mark.

His 200th league start ties him with Seth Sinovic for 8th all time on that list.

Melia made his 200th league appearance, he’s the 11th player to reach that mark.

Melia’s 200th league appearance tied him with Chris Klein for 10th all time on that list.

Melia made his 229th start in all competitions, tying him with Preki for 8th all time on that list.

In the 51st minute, Melia passed Preki and moved into 8th all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC. He finished the game with 20,677 minutes played.

At 35 years, 315 days, Melia tied Peter Vermes as the 4th oldest player to play in or start a game for KC in all competitions.

Johnny Russell’s goal was his 44th in all competitions for KC, breaking his tie with Klein for 5th all time on that list.

The goal was Russell’s 42nd in MLS competitions, tying him with Klein for 5th all time on that list.

Russell’s goal was his 30th in all competitions at home, tying him with Kei Kamara for 4th all time on that list.

At 31 years, 352 days, Russell became the 19th oldest player to score a goal for KC in league play or in all competitions.

The goal was Russell’s 10th game winner in league play for KC, tying him with Davy Arnaud for 7th all time on that list.

It was his 11th game winner in all competitions, breaking his tie with Zusi for 8th all time on that list.

KC Comets

3/26

Rian Marques’ 2nd goal was the 1000th home goal for the Comets in League play.

His second goal was also the Comets’ 300th in league play vs St. Louis.

Marques’ 2 goals gave him 43 goals/assists in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Milan Ivanovic and Anthony Grant for 20th all time on that list.

Marques’ 1st goal gave him 45 goals/assists for KC in all competitions, breaking his tie with Ivanovic for 20th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s goal was the 150th goal in all competitions at home against St. Louis.

Sousa’s goal and Marques’ 2 goals gave them both 30 goals in league play tying them for 18th all time on that list.

Sousa’s goal was his 50th goal/assist in all competitions for KC, tying him with Kevin Ellis for 18th all time on that list. He’s the 19th player to reach 50 goals/assists for KC.

The goals gave Sousa and Marques 34 goals in all competitions, tying them with Anthony Grant for 17th all time on that list.

Leo Gibson’s goal was his 50th in league play against St. Louis.

Ray Lee’s goal and assist gave him 48 goals/assists in league play, moving him ahead of Ellis and into 17th place all time on that list.

Lee’s goal and assist gave him 52 in all competitions, tying him with Stefan Stokic for 16th all time on that list.

Adam James made his 82nd league appearance for KC, tying him with Coady Andrews for 15th all time on that list.

3/27

Eduardo Alonso Alejo’s goal was the 900th away from home in all competitions for the Comets.

Leo Gibson’s first goal was the 400th goal by KC in all competitions against the Milwaukee Wave.

Ray Lee recorded his 22nd league assist, tying him with Geison and Alain Matingou for 14th all time on that list.

It was Lee’s 24th assist in all competitions, tying him with Matingou and Adam James for 14th all time on that list.

Lee’s assist gave him 53 goals/assists in all competitions, breaking his tie with Stefan Stokic for 16th all time on that list.

Sandivari made his 65th league appearance, tying him with Matingou for 17th all time on that list.

KC Current

In the 19th minute, Desiree Scott passed Leigh Ann Brown and moved into 5th place all time for minutes for minutes played in all competitions. She finished the game with 6,264 minutes played.

Scott made her 70th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Brown for 5th all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 50th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, she’s the 10th player to reach that mark.

Her 50th start ties her with Amy Rodriguez for 9th all time on that list.

LaBonta made her 56th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Shea Groom for 8th all time on that list.

LaBonta recorded her 5th assist for KC NWSL teams in all competitions, breaking her tie with Katie Bowen, Tiffany McCarty, and Sarah Hagen for 9th all time on that list.

Kristen Edmonds made her 25th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Nikki Phillips for 19th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

At 16 years, 340 days, Nico Pendleton became the 5th youngest player to appear in or start a game for SKCII in league play and in all competitions.

At 17 years, 33 days, Matthew Fisher became the 8th youngest player to appear in a game in for SKCII in league play and in all competitions.

At 19 years, 253 days, Tijani Fatah is the 13th youngest player to score a goal for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.