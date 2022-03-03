The Home Opener - Shades of Blue

Sporting KC held Media Day on Wednesday and they gave us all whiskey and pretzels. We brag about all the inside knowledge picked up at the open-to-the-public session. An important question comes up: Is Graham Zusi allowed an “old man day” every now and then?

Felipe Hernandez has most of the show excited and ready for a breakout season. After finally decided on what to actually call Oriol “Uri” Rosell, we try to figure out what three players will start in the midfield for the home opener vs the Houston Dynamo.

If Paulo Nagamura’s first match at the helm is any indication, Houston won’t exactly be trying to play “jogo bonito” this weekend.

