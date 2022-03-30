Game Preview: KC Current @ Houston Dash

Match Details

Kansas City Current (1-0-1)

@ Houston Dash (1-1-0)

When: Wednesday, March 30 | 7:30 PM CT

Where: PNC Stadium | Houston, TX

Stream: Paramount+

Coming off their their first-ever Challenge Cup win against the Chicago Red Stars last Saturday, the Kansas City Current return to the pitch for their third game of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup against the Houston Dash. The Houston Dash are also coming off their first win of the tournament over the weekend against Racing Louisville and return to Houston to host the Current for a mid-week matchup.

Players to Watch: Kristen Hamilton (Current), Hallie Mace (Current), María Sánchez (Dash), Rachel Daly (Dash)

What we’re watching on the KC side

The Current are leading the Central Division with a one-point advantage over Chicago and have looked like an entire different team from 2021. Much of it is due to an improved offense. Kansas City produced 24 shots with 9 on target in their first game and added 9 shots and 2 on target against Chicago. Continuing that offensive threat will be key against the Dash.

Unfortunately, the Current will be without two of their major offseason acquisitions, Lynn Williams, who will have surgery this week after suffering an acute injury to her right leg in the opening match of the Challenge Cup on March 18, and Sam Mewis, who is also sidelined with a right leg injury for this match. Williams will be out for the remainder of 2022.

The good news is that Kansas City has managed to build their own identity without relying on Mewis and Williams to score goals. Players like Hallie Mace, Kristen Hamilton, and Addie McCain, all with Kansas City in 2021, have stepped up this tournament, and their roles will certainly be elevated even more now, especially for this game.

With the offense doing their part, AD Franch and the KC defense have yet to record a clean sheet. They have just allowed one goal in both games, but the defense is one to watch, particularly if the two rookies Alex Loera and Jenna Winebrenner become regular starters. Kansas City has also allowed the first goal of the game. If they allow Houston to score first, they’ll have to work for a comeback again.

KC NWSL Injury Report

OUT: Victoria Pickett (Concussion), Lynn Williams (SEI - Right Leg), Sam Mewis (Right Leg)

Predicted Score: 1-0, Kansas City