Across State Lines: Collin Retries From Professional Soccer

Former Sporting Kansas City defender and MLS Cup 2013 MVP, Aurelien Collin has called time on his professional playing career this past week. Collin spent 11 seasons in MLS with four teams, Sporting, Orlando City, New York Red Bulls, and Philadelphia Union. In four seasons with Kansas City, Collin made 133 appearances across all competitions for the club, he won two trophies, an US Open Cup in 2012 and MLS Cup in 2013. In MLS Cup he won the previously mentioned MVP for the game, scoring the game tying goal and converting what proved to be the winning penalty kick in the shootout. He was named to the MLS Best XI team in 2012 and was a finalist for Defender of the Year that year, losing to teammate Matt Besler.

Before joining Kansas City, Collin jumped around Europe, playing with clubs in France, Spain, Scotland, Greece, Wales, and Portugal before moving to MLS. Upon arriving in KC though he endeared himself immediately to KC fans in one of his first interviews saying “I’ll kill for you.” His 133 appearances in all competitions for KC were the most he played for any of the teams he played for in his career.

After departing Kansas City, Collin won two Supporters’ Shields, one with the Red Bulls (2018), one with the Union (2020). His last appearance was in the 2021 MLS Cup playoffs, starting the Union’s 2-1 loss to New York City FC after a number of Union players had to sit the game out due to contracting COVID-19. It was Collin’s first league or playoff game for the Union since 2019. His performance given the circumstances was praised by Union fans.

Also this week the final Confederation World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 (inter-confederation playoffs will take place this summer in Qatar) are taking place around the world with a handful of former Kansas City players participating in qualifiers while a few others are on international duty playing in friendlies. Here’s this week’s full update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - No game this week.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Did not dress in RSL’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - No game this week.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - No game this week.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - No game this week.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - No game this week.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - No game this week.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Started and played 90 minutes in Cincinnati’s 2-0 loss to Charlotte.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - No game this week.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-0 win over Cincinnati.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - No game this week.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - No game this week.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - No game this week.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - No game this week.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - No game this week.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - No game this week.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - No game this week.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - No game this week.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-0 win over Cincinnati.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Orlando.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 45 minutes in Houston’s 3-2 win over Louisville.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 3-2 win over Louisville.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 62 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 77 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes in OL Reign’s 3-1 win over Angel City.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 3-2 loss to Houston.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 89 minutes, recording an assist in KC’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Orlando.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Orlando.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 3-2 loss to Houston.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 45 minutes, scoring a goal in Gotham’s 1-1 draw with Washington.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 3-1 win over Angel City.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Orlando.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in Gotham’s 1-1 draw with Washington.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Started and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 1-0 win over Orlando.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Started and played 90 minutes in Portland’s 1-0 win over San Diego.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Orlando’s 1-0 loss to North Carolina.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 1-1 draw with Gotham.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Chicago.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 3-2 loss to Monterey Bay.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado Springs’ 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Grenada’s 0-0 draw with Gibraltar. Started and played 81 minutes in Grenada’s 1-0 loss to Andorra.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-0 win over San Diego. Started and played 73 minutes, recording an assist in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to Sacramento.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 win over New York. Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Indy.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-0 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Loudoun’s 0-0 draw with Miami.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Tampa Bay’s 3-0 win over Atlanta. Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 1-1 draw with Hartford.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 2-0 win over New York. Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Indy.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-1 draw with Louisville. Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in Haiti’s 2-1 loss to Guatemala.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 1-0 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Did not dress in Pittsburgh’s 1-1 draw with Detroit.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-0 loss to Colorado Springs.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 45 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-0 win over San Diego. Did not dress in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to Sacramento.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Phoenix’s 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 65 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 win over New York. Came off the bench and played 50 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Indy.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 1-1 draw with Louisville.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Started and played 90 minutes in San Diego’s 1-0 loss to Tulsa. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in San Diego’s 3-2 win over Phoenix.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 66 minutes in Orange County’s 1-1 draw with New Mexico.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 1-0 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Loudoun.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in either of Louisville’s games.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Tulsa’s 1-0 win over San Diego. Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-1 loss to Sacramento.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 1-0 win over Las Vegas.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Charleston’s 4-1 loss to Atlanta.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Did not dress in Miami’s 0-0 draw with Loudoun.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in New Mexico’s 1-1 draw with Orange County.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 3-2 win over Oakland.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - Did not dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 66 minutes before being red carded in St. Louis’ 2-0 win over Rochester.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in KC’s 1-1(4-2) penalty kick loss to Colorado.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-1(4-2) penalty kick loss to Colorado.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 88 minutes, scoring a goal in St. Louis’ 2-0 win over Rochester.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 58 minute in KC’s 1-1(4-2) penalty kick loss to Colorado.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-1(4-2) penalty kick loss to Colorado.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado’s 1-1(4-2) penalty kick win over KC.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Dressed but did not play in Tacoma’s 4-0 win over SLC.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Dressed but did not play in Philadelphia’s 2-0 win over Cincinnati.

NISA

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Valley United’s 0-0 draw with Cal United.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 90 minutes in Syracuse’s 1-0 win over Flower City.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 90 minutes in Chattanooga’s 1-1 draw with Maryland.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Lost 3-2 to FC Collex-Bossy.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - No game this week.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - No game this week.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - No game this week.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - No game this week.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - No game this week.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 1-1 draw with Pumas.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Did not dress in Mantois’ 0-0 draw with Meaux Academy.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - No game this week.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Did not dress in Envigado’s 1-1 draw with Cortulua. Came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Envigado’s 1-1 draw with Once Caldas.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Jinmen - China - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 loss to Deportivo Moron. Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo Madryn.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Did not dress in the USA’s 0-0 draw with Mexico. Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in the USA’s 5-1 win over Panama.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Gyor’s 3-0 win over MTK.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Season postponed.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Reading.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - No game this week.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes in Tijuana’s 1-1 draw with Necaxa.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Chainat’s 3-0 win over Nakhonpathom United.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Season postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 55 minutes in Arabe’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Chiriqui.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game this week.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in Atletico’s 3-0 win over Valencia.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Montpellier II’s 4-2 win over Moulins Yzeure Foot.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - No game this week.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in Liechtenstein’s 6-0 loss to Cape Verde. Started and played 45 minutes in Liechtenstein’s 1-0 loss to the Faroe Islands.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Duisburg’s 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt II.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Valadares’ 1-0 win over Estoril Praia.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - No game this week.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - No game this week.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - No game this week.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Sporting’s 4-0 win over Clube de Albergaria.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - No game this week.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not dress in L’Hospitalet’s 2-1 loss to Vilassar Mar.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 4/27.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 loss to FH.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - No game this week.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Lost 2-1 to El Dakhleya.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - No game this week.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Did not dress in Entente’s 1-0 win over Schiltigheim.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 loss to Fortuna Hjorring.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - No game this week.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not dress in Colegiales’ 2-0 win over Los Andes.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in the USA’s 0-0 draw with Mexico. Dressed but did not play in the USA’s 5-1 win over Panama.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 2-0 loss to PAE Chania.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Came off the bench and played 22 minutes in West Ham’s 2-0 loss to Brighton.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 86 minutes, recording an assist in Sevilla’s 4-1 win over Eibar.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Started and played 90 minutes in Makoi’s 0-0 draw with Szekszardi UFC.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - No game this week.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - No game this week.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 90 minutes in Reykjavik’s 2-1 loss to FH.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - No game this week.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 loss to Fortuna Hjorring.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - No game this week.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game this week.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - No game this week.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - No game this week.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Did not play in Guatemala’s 1-0 win over Cuba. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Guatemala’s 2-1 win over Haiti.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 67 minutes in Hilden’s 2-1 win over TuRU Dusseldorf.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - No game this week.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 4-0 loss to Kristianstad.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 67 minutes in Benfica’s 0-0(3-2) shootout loss to Braga. Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Benfica’s 2-0 win over Braga.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 0-0 draw with Newport County.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game this week.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Started and played 90 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 0-0 draw with Loznica. Started and played 79 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 1-0 win over Rad Beograd.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - No game this week.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Sevilla’s 4-1 win over Eibar.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Lost 1-0 to Al Ahly Tripoli.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - No game this week.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 7-3 win over St. Louis. Had an assist in KC’s 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 win over St. Louis and 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Had an assist in San Diego’s 8-6 win over Baltimore. Played in San Diego’s 4-1 win over Harrisburg.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Suspended by the league.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Played in St. Louis’ 7-3 loss to KC.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had 2 goals and 2 assists in Harrisburg’s 6-5 loss to Florida. Played in Harrisburg’s 4-1 loss to San Diego.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Did not play in Ontario’s 4-3 loss to Dallas.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 win over St. Louis. Did not dress in KC’s 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 9-6 loss to Milwaukee and Dallas’ 4-3 win over Ontario.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 7-3 win over St. Louis. Had an assist in KC’s 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 win over St. Louis and 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Did not play in Tacoma’s 9-2 loss to Chihuahua. Had a goal and an assist in Tacoma’s 8-6 loss to Chihuahua.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 win over St. Louis. Did not dress in KC’s 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 4-3 loss to Dallas.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 8-6 win over Baltimore and 4-1 win over Harrisburg.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Did not dress in either of San Diego’s games.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Did not play in Ontario’s 4-3 loss to Dallas.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Had a goal in KC’s 7-3 win over St. Louis. Had an assist in KC’s 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 7-3 win over St. Louis. Did not dress in KC’s 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Had a goal in KC’s 7-3 win over St. Louis. Did not dress in KC’s 8-6 loss to Milwaukee.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Did not dress in either of Utica’s games.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 9-2 loss to Chihuahua and Tacoma’s 8-6 loss to Chihuahua.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Scored 3 goals in Florida’s 6-5 win over Harrisburg. Played in Florida’s 5-4 loss to Utica.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/9.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - No game this week.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - No game this week.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Killian Colombie (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC) - New Zealand - Did not dress in New Zealand’s 7-1 win over New Caledonia. Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 1-0 win over Tahiti.

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)