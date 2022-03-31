KC Current undefeated after 3-0 win in Houston

The Kansas City Current returns home undefeated after beating the Houston Dash by a 3-0 margin on Wednesday night. The Current are on top of the Central Division and sitting in a good spot with the remaining three games all at home.

Kansas City started strong, scoring just 93 seconds into the match when Hailie Mace drove a low corner kick just outside the six-yard-box to Current defender Taylor Leach. Houston keeper Jane Campbell was moving to the front post for the expected shot but Leach chipped it over the other players back the other direction. Campbell could not recover fast enough, and Kansas City had a 1-0 lead.

Elyse Bennett came close in the 19th minute when she received a ball chipped out of midfield. Campbell came out of the box and deflected the shot with what appeared to be a handball. Bennett dd not stop and gathered up the rebound and made another attempt but the shot trickled just wide.

Bennett did help Kansas City double the lead in the 28th minute. Maddie Nolf slid a pass to Addie McCain near the top of the box. McCain played it back along the box to Bennett who then chipped it to the far side of the box. In a run and goal reminiscent of her goal the previous game, Kristen Hamilton one-time side volleyed it past Campbell.

In Houston’s last match, they went down 2-0 at Racing Louisville and made a three-goal comeback for the win so Kansas City knew they could not slack off because the Dash were not going to give up trying.

Holding off the Dash attacks were turned into counterattack opportunities. McCain had a good chance that went high but a short time later midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta did not miss when Bennett played a perfectly weighted leading pass into the box. LaBonta left-footed a shot back across Campbell to the lower right corner to make it 3-0.

THE UNDEFEATED KANSAS CITY CURRENT ARE COMING HOME — KC Current (@thekccurrent) March 31, 2022

Houston had a couple more opportunities, but their efforts were all turned away by Cassie Miller in her first start or they were blocked by the defenders in front of her. Miller made three saves and kept the clean sheet.

WHAT. A. SAVE.@cassmillss with the clean sheet in her first KC Current start!



Save of the Match | @HyVee pic.twitter.com/uFFV1FlyIt — KC Current (@thekccurrent) March 31, 2022

The victory was only the second road win for the club.

The Current return home to face Racing Louisville on Saturday. Kansas City’s first three games of the Challenge Cup have all been on the road but are still undefeated. With a 2-0-1 record, seven points and the remaining three games at home, the Current are in a good spot in the Challenge Cup.