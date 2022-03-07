Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Zusi’s 300th Start, Comets Score 100th vs Dallas

This week Kansas City’s two professional teams in season took on Texas in three games over the weekend. Sporting Kansas City had their home opener against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, a game Sporting won 1-0 thanks to a Remi Walter goal. On both days around that game, the Kansas City Comets had a home-home series with the Dallas Sidekicks, with each team winning their respective home game.

Here are the stats and milestones from the games.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 300th start in MLS competitions, he’s the second player all time to reach that mark for the club.

KC Comets

3/4

Lucas Sousa’s first goal was Kansas City’s 100th against the Dallas Sidekicks in league play and in all competitions. They’re the 4th team KC has scored 100 goals against.

Sousa’s 4 point night gave him 41 goals/assists for the Comets in league play, tying him with Milan Ivanovic and Anthony Grant for 19th all time on that list.

His 4 goals/assists gave him 46 in all competitions, passing Ivanovic and moving into 19th all time on that list.

Sousa’s second goal was his 26th in league play, tying him with Ray Lee for 20th all time on that list. His third goal gave him 27 in league play, breaking his tie with Lee for 20th all time on that list.

Rian Marques’ second goal gave him 28 in league play for the Comets, tying him with Andre Braithwaite for 18th all time on that list.

Marques’ 2 goals and Sousa’s 3 gave them both 31 in all competitions for KC, tying them for 18th all time on that list.

Nicolau Neto recorded his 19th win in league play, tying him with Boris Pardo for 2nd all time in Comets history.

It was Neto’s 21st win in all competitions, breaking his tie with Pardo for 2nd all time on that list.

Ignacio Flores made his 118th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Danny Waltman for 10th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s assist gave him 50 goals/assists for KC in all competitions, tying him with Kevin Ellis for 17th all time on that list. He’s the 18th player to reach that mark.

Lee has 50 points in all competitions, tying him with Ellis for 20th all time on that list (including MPS stats) all time.

3/5

Rian Marques’ goal was his 29th in league play for KC, breaking his tie with Andre Braithwaite for 18th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s goal (yes, he scored it, not Ali Sodal) was his 28th in league play, tying him with Braithwaite for 19th all time on that list.

Sousa’s assist was his 15th in league play, tying him with Max Touloute and Ryan Junge for 19th all time on that list.

It was Sousa’s 16th assist in all competitions, tying him with Danny Waltman for 20th all time on that list.

Sousa’s assist gave him 42 goals/assists for the Comets in league play, breaking his tie with Milan Ivanovic and Anthony Grant for 19th all time on that list.