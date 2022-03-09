Across State Lines: St. Martin Signs with Charleston

The USL Championship season kicks off next weekend, but teams are continuing to add to their roster ahead of the upcoming season. One player joining the Championship is Sporting KC second round pick, Brett St. Martin who has signed on with the Charleston Battery. St. Martin was the 50th overall selection in the SuperDraft by Kansas City and went to preseason where he played in KC’s 0-0 draw with the Colorado Rapids. He also joined Sporting KC II for their preseason but did not play in any games for them before leaving. The Battery kick off their season at home on March 12th against FC Tulsa.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Columbus’ 3-3 draw with San Jose.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 1-0 loss to New England.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Did not dress in RSL’s 1-0 win over Seattle.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes, recording an assist in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Minnesota.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 1-1 draw with Nashville.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Atlanta’s 3-0 loss to Colorado.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 3-3 draw with San Jose.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 90 minutes in Montreal’s 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Started and played 90 minutes in Cincinnati’s 1-0 loss to DC.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 1-0 win over Cincinnati.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to LA.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Did not dress in either of Seattle’s games.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Houston’s 1-0 loss to KC.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 90 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to RSL. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Seattle’s 3-0 win over Leon.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes recording a goal and an assist in Colorado’s 3-0 win over Atlanta.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Portland.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 1-0 win over Charlotte.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 73 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 1-1 draw with Minnesota.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 26 minutes in NYCFC’s 0-0 draw with Vancouver. Came off the bench and played 1 minute in NYCFC’s 3-1 win over Comunicaciones.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 1-0 loss to LA.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - No game until 3/12.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 90 minutes in Maktaaral’s 1-1 draw with Ordabasy Shykent.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Defeated Uniao PR 2-0.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Virton’s 3-1 loss to Waasland-Beveren.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in either of Olimpia’s games.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 4-1 win over Universidad de Chile.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - No game this week.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Did not dress in Mantois’s 2-0 loss to Aubervilliers.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in either of Honved’s games.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - No game this week.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Rafaela’s 3-0 win over Gimasia Jujuy.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Did not dress in Venezia’s 4-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - No game until 3/20.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - No game this week.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Bengaluru’s 1-0 win over East Bengal.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Dressed but did not play in either of Aston Villa’s games.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 23 minutes in Ujpest’s 3-2 win over Bekescsaba. Did not dress in Ujpest’s 2-1 win over Puskas.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 6-1 loss to Atlas.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in Chainat’s 2-2 draw with Chiangmai FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - Season postponed.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Tauro.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 79 minutes in Jeju’s 0-0 draw with Suwon.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in either of Atletico’s games.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in Montpellier’s 2-0 loss to Nantes.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 84 minutes, recording 2 assists in Brisbane’s 5-1 win over Newcastle. Started and played 76 minutes recording a goal and 2 assists in Brisbane’s 4-0 win over Newcastle.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - No game until 4/10.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 55 minutes in Universidad’s 3-1 loss to Cobresal.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 64 minutes in Thun’s 1-0 win over Kriens.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 66 minutes in Duisburg’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg II.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Valadares’ 1-0 win over Atl. Ouriense.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Jarun’s 2-1 loss to Cibalia.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Vizela’s 3-1 loss to Santa Clara.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 1-1 draw with Dinamo Minsk.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Sporting’s 1-0 win over Torreense.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Did not play in Braga B’s 1-1 draw with Sao Joao Ver.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - No game this week.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Breidablik - Iceland - Did not dress in Bridablik’s 2-0 win over Selfoss.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over Grotta.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Came off the bench and played 15 minuets in Finn Harps’ 1-1 draw with Bohemians.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - Tied Tersana 3-3.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Mukura’s 2-0 win over Bugesera.

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR) - Sfintul Gheorghe - Moldova - No game until 3/13.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Entente’s 1-0 loss to Fleury 91.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 win over KoldingQ.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 1-1 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not dress in Colegiales’ 2-2 draw with JJ Urquiza.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-0 win over Bordeaux.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in Panathinaikos B’s 1-1 draw with AE Karaiskakis Artas.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 84 minutes in Sevilla’s 0-0 draw with Real Betis.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Did not dress in Makoi’s 1-0 loss to Ivansca KSE.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 2-1 win over HNK Gorcia. Dressed but did not play in Hajduk’s 1-1 draw with Istra 1961.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Did not dress in Plovdiv’s 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 66 minutes in Reykjavik’s 3-0 win over Grotta.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Did not dressin St. Gallen’s 2-2 draw with Basel. Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw with Sion.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 mintues, scoring a goal in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 win over KoldingQ.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Suspended for Inter’s 1-0 win over Rudes.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - No game this week.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in Prachuap’s 1-0 win over Port FC.

Anel Sabanadzovic - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in AEK Athens B’s 1-1 draw with Asteras Vlachioti.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Started and played 76 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 2-0 win over Malacateco. Came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 3-1 loss to NYCFC.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 2-1 win over Schwarz Weib Essen.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo’s 4-1 win over Opatija.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game until 3/26.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Benfica’s 4-0 win over Lank Vilaverdense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 2-1 loss to Swindon Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Did not dress in Port’s 1-0 loss to Prachuap.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Started and played 90 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 2-1 loss to Mladost Novi Sad. Started and played 81 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 2-0 win over Buducnost Dobanovci.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Started and played 57 minutes in Honved’s 1-0 cup loss to Ferencvaros. Came off the bench and played 7 minutes, scoring a goal in Honved’s 4-2 win over Debrecen. Started and played 69 minutes in Honved II’s 3-0 loss to HR-Rent Kozarmisleny.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Sevilla’s 0-0 draw with Real Betis.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - No game this week.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 1-0 loss to Canelas 2010.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas. Played in KC’s 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had a goal and 2 assists in KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas. Played in KC’s 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-2 win over Chihuahua.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not play in either of KC’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Dressed but did not play in St. Louis’ 9-8 win over Milwaukee. Played in St. Louis’ 9-5 loss to Florida.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas. Did not dress in KC’s 8-3 loss to Dallas

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Had a goal and an assist in Harrisburg’s 9-4 loss to Baltimore. Had an assist in Harrisburg’s 4-3 loss to Utica.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Did not play in Ontario’s 7-2 loss to Tacoma. Played in Ontario’s 10-7 win over Tacoma. Did not play in Ontario’s 5-4 loss to Chihuahua.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas and 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 13-6 loss to KC and 8-3 win over KC.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas. Played in KC’s 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas. Did not dress in KC’s 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Played in Tacoma’s 7-2 win over Ontario. Had 2 goals and an assist in Tacoma’s 10-7 loss to Ontario.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas. Did not play in KC’s 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in both KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas and 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Played in Ontario’s 7-2 loss to Tacoma. Had a goal and an assist in Ontario’s 10-7 win over Tacoma. Scored a goal in Ontario’s 5-4 loss to Chihuahua.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-2 win over Chihuahua.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Played in Florida’s 9-8 win over Milwaukee. Dressed but did not play in Florida’s 9-5 win over St. Louis.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 6-2 win over Chihuahua.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Did not dress in either of Ontario’s games against Tacoma. Played in Ontario’s 5-4 loss to Chihuahua.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas. Played in KC’s 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in either of KC’s games.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Had 3 goals and an assist in KC’s 13-6 win over Dallas. Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 8-3 loss to Dallas.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Did not dress in Utica’s 4-3 win over Harrisburg.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Had a goal and an assist in Tacoma’s 7-2 win over Ontario. Played in Tacoma’s 10-7 loss to Ontario.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Had a goal in Florida’s 9-8 win over Milwaukee. Had an assist in Florida’s 9-5 win over St. Louis.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - No game until 3/20.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - No game until 3/18.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/19.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game until 3/18.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - No game until 3/19.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game until 3/19.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game until 3/18.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game until 3/18.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game until 3/19.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game until 3/19.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/18.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Tyler Blackwood (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - No game until 3/12.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - No game until 3/12.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - No game until 3/12.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - No game until 3/12.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - No game until 3/12.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - No game until 3/12.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - No game until 3/13.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - No game until 3/12.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - No game until 3/12.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - No game until 3/12.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - No game until 3/12.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - No game until 3/12.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - No game until 3/12.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Oakland - No game until 3/12.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - No game until 3/12.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - No game until 3/12.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game until 3/12.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - No game until 3/12.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Tulsa - No game until 3/12.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - No game until 4/2.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - No game until 4/2.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - No game until 4/2.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 4/2.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - No game until 4/9.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - No game until 3/25.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - No game until 3/25.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - No game until 3/27.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - No game until 3/27.

NISA

Louis Bennett II (SPR) - Chicago - Offseason.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Chicago - Offseason.

James Kasak (SKC) - Chattanooga FC - No game until 3/26.

Seo-In Kim (ACA) - Chicago - Offseason.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - No game until 3/26.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Offseason.

Alex Molano (SKC) - Denton - Offseason.

USL2

Wilfred Williams (SKC) - Tri-Cities - Offseason.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Robert Beric (SKC)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Aurelien Collin (SKC)

Killian Colombie (SPR)

Matt Constant (SKC)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tyler Freeman (SKC)

Luis Gil (SKC)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Kamar Marriott (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Lawrence Olum (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Jamil Roberts (SKC)

Maegan Rosa (KC)

Max Rugova (ACA)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Brooks Thompson (SKC)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)