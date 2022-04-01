Preview: Racing Louisville at Kansas City Current

Match Details: Kansas City Current (2-1-0) vs Racing Louisville (0-2-1)

When: Saturday April 2 at 2:00pm CST

Where: Children’s Mercy Park Kansas City KS

Stream: Paramount +

Three matches in and the Kansas City Current continue to lead the Central Division of the NWSL Challenge Cup. The Current look to continue their success on Saturday playing in front of a home crowd for the first time this season. After starting with three consecutive road games, the Current will play their next three Challenge Cup matches at Children’s Mercy Park.

Kansas City could not have hoped for a much better start to the season. The team has played three away matches resulting in a draw against Louisville and wins in Chicago and Houston. The team will be looking to continue their hot start in their second match up with Racing Louisville. In the first matchup between the two teams on March 18, the Current went down a goal scored by KC native, Cece Kizer, but equalized in the second half with a goal by midfielder Addie McCain.

The Current will be looking for goals to continue from multiple players as the team will be playing without their talented forward, Lynn Williams, who is out for the remainder of the season. Kristen Hamilton is coming off goals in back-to-back matches. Lo’eau Labonta, Taylor Leach, and Hailie Mace have also added goals this season.

The Kansas City defense was able to get their first shutout of the season Wednesday against Houston and will be looking to continue that trend come Saturday. Cassie Miller started for the first time in goal in place of regular starting goalkeeper AD Franch.

Racing Louisville currently find themselves in last place in the Central Division of the Challenge Cup following their draw against the Current, a loss to Houston and most recently a 0-0 result in Chicago.

Players to Watch: Kristen Hamilton (Kansas City), Alex Loera (Kansas City), Jess McDonald (Louisville), Cece Kizer (Louisville)

Kansas City Current Injury Report (as of the previous match):

Out: Victoria Pickett (concussion), Lynn Williams (SEI right leg), Sam Mewis (right leg)