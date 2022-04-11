Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Russell Reaches 10,000 Minute Mark

For KC’s outdoor teams in action this weekend, home wasn’t a welcoming place as both Sporting KC and Sporting KC II both dropped home games this week. The teams lost by a combined 5-1 score line in their two games. Down in Dallas though, the KC Comets got their playoff campaign off to a good start with a 7-3 win against the Dallas Sidekicks in game one of their series. Here are stats and milestones from this weekend.

Sporting KC

In the 23rd minute, Johnny Russell hit 10,000 minutes played for Kansas City across all competitions, he’s the 28th player to hit that mark.

Roger Espinoza made his 312th appearance in all MLS competitions, tying him with Matt Besler for 2nd all time on that list.

At 35 years, 166 days, Espinoza broke his tie with Kevin Hartman as the 9th oldest player to start a game for KC in league play and in all competitions.

Daniel Salloi made his 100th start in all competitions for KC, he’s the 36th player to reach that mark.

Salloi’s assist was his 19th in league play, tying him with Sasha Victorine and Digital Takawira for 14th all time on that list.

It was Salloi’s 21st in all MLS competitions, tying him with Kei Kamara and Jack Jewsbury for 12th all time on that list.

It was his 21st in all competitions, tying him with Kamara and Matt McKeon for 14th all time on that list.

Tim Melia made his 231st appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Jimmy Conrad for 10th all time on that list.

KC Comets

John Sosa’s assist was his 200th in all competitions for the Comets, he’s the 2nd player to reach that mark.

Ignacio Flores’ 1st goal was his 50th in all competitions for the Comets, he’s the 12th player to reach that mark.

His 2 goals gave him 51 in all competitions for the Comets, tying him with Max Touloute for 10th all time on that list.

Ray Lee made his 50th appearance in all competitions for the Comets, he’s the 23rd player to reach that mark.

Sporting KC II

In the 2nd minute, Kaveh Rad passed Wilson Harris and moved into 10th all time for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII, he finished the game with 4,056 minutes played.

Rad made his 48th league appearance, tying him with Kharlton Belmar and Tyler Pasher for 9th all time on that list.

Rad made his 46th league start, tying him with Colton Storm for 8th all time on that list.

In the 26th minute, Jake Davis passed Oumar Ballo and moved into 13th place all time for minutes played in all competitions, he finished the game with 3,355 minutes played.

Davis made his 47th league appearance for SKCII, tying him with Adrian Zendejas and Storm for 12th all time on that list.

Davis made his 38th league start, tying him with Parker Maher for 12th all time on that list.