Shades of Blue: When does bad luck become a trend?

After the loss to Nashville, Johnny Russell was seen entering the stands and confronting a fan. Also we’re totally cool with it. It’s only been seven games in which Sporting KC lost two star players among a myriad of injuries and absences. Do fans really “deserve better” than this?

This show cannot remember a time when SKC was any good at set pieces. They can’t score off them, nor can they prevent others from scoring. Why? How? Daniel Sperry of the KC Star helps us figure this out.

Can this roster make the playoffs without brining in reinforcements? All they need to do is just ‘LA Galaxy’ their way into 7th place. Peter Vermes isn’t a fan of a major signing mid-season, but will he be forced to make a move this year? We start off negative, but convince ourselves there’s enough talent on the roster to turn things around.

What should be done with Alan Pulido?

