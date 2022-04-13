Across State Lines: MASL Playoffs Kick Off

With the regular season having concluded, the MASL has started its playoff run this past week with a number of former players and locals in the mix for their teams. Of the eight teams that made the playoffs and are competing for the Ron Newman Cup, five of them have at least one player with ties to Kansas City in some form, either as a former Sporting KC player, a former Comets player, a former academy player, a former KC native, or a former local college player. In all there are 20 players who could have played a role for their teams in games this past week. Check out below to see how they did.

Also this week was an international break for women’s teams around the world and a number of former Kansas City players were involved with their national teams in a variety of games.

Here’s this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 1-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 3-1 win over Colorado.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Dressed but did not play in RSL’s 2-2 draw with Toronto.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to LA.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 2-1 win over KC.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to Austin.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Started and played 65 minutes in Atlanta’s 1-0 loss to Charlotte.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 1-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 2-1 win over LAFC.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Started and played 90 minutes in Montreal’s 2-1 win over New York.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - No game this week.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - No game this week.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 1-0 win over Atlanta.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Seattle’s 3-1 win over NYCFC.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Started and played 76 minutes in Houston’s 4-3 win over San Jose.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Started and played 90 minutes in Seattle’s 3-1 win over NYCFC.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 82 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 3-1 loss to Dallas.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 2-1 loss to LA.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in LA’s 2-1 win over LAFC.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Nashville’s 2-1 win over KC.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Came off the bench and played 5 minutes in NYCFC’s 3-1 loss to Seattle.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 1-0 win over Atlanta.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - No game this week.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - No game this week.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 2-1 loss to Australia. Started and played 90 minutes in New Zealand’s 3-1 loss to Australia.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - No game this week.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - No game this week.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Started and played 71 minutes, scoring a goal in Iceland’s 5-0 win over Belarus. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Iceland’s 1-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - No game this week.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - No game this week.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - No game this week.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in the USA’s 9-1 win over Uzbekistan. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in the USA’s 9-0 win over Uzbekistan.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - No game this week.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - No game this week.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - No game this week.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - No game this week.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 45 minutes in Canada’s 2-0 win over Nigeria. Started and played 64 minutes in Canada’s 2-2 draw with Nigeria.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - No game this week.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - No game this week.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - No game this week.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - No game this week.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Dressed but did not play in Oakland’s 2-0 USOC loss to Greenville.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Did not dress in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 USOC loss to Northern Colorado. Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Colorado Springs’ 3-2 win over Las Vegas.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 120 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 USOC loss to Northern Colorado. Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 3-2 win over Las Vegas.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Started and played 61 minutes in Las Vegas’ 3-2 USOC loss to Tucson. Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’ 3-2 loss to Colorado Springs.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 65 minutes in Tulsa’s 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 USOC win over Chattanooga. Started and played 53 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Loudoun.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-1 loss to Phoenix.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Loudoun’s 2-0 loss to Louisville.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Did not dress in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 1-0 USOC win over Chattanooga. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Loudoun.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 120 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 1-0 USOC loss to Northern Colorado. Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 3-2 win over Las Vegas.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-1 USOC win over Southern States. Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over Hartford.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in Indy’s 2-1 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-1 loss to Phoenix.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 66 minutes, scoring a goal in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 win over Tulsa.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 4-0 win over Atlanta.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-1 USOC win over Southern States. Started and played 74 minutes in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over Hartford.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Started and played 65 minutes in Tulsa’s 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in either of Phoenix’s games.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Started and played 63 minutes in Louisville’s 1-0 USOC win over Chattanooga. Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Louisville’s 2-0 win over Loudoun.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 2-1 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Started and played 90 minutes in San Diego’s 1-0 USOC win over ASC San Diego. Came off the bench and played 7 minutes in San Diego’s 4-1 win over Charleston.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Started and played 79 minutes in Orange County’s 1-0 loss to San Antonio.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-1 loss to Phoenix.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 3-0 USOC win over Miami United. Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in either of Louisville’s games.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did not dress in Tulsa’s 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 78 minutes in Memphis’ 3-1 USOC loss to Chattanooga.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - Started and played 90 minutes in Charleston’s 1-0 loss to South Georgia. Dressed but did not play in Charleston’s 4-1 loss to San Diego.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 45 minutes in Miami’s 3-0 USOC win over Miami United. Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - No game this week.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Did not dress in either of Monterey Bay’s games.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Suspended for St. Louis’ 4-3 win over Tacoma.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - North Texas (Loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in North Texas’ 3-1 win over Colorado.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 79 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 73 minutes in St. Louis’ 4-3 win over Tacoma.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 3-0 loss to Houston.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 3-1 loss to North Texas.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Tacoma’s 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - Did not dress in Philadelphia’s 1-0 loss to Columbus.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 USOC win over Northern Virginia. Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-1 draw with Northern Colorado.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Greenville’s 2-0 USOC win over Oakland.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Started and played 89 minutes in South Georgia’s 1-0 win over Charleston.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Started and played 61 minutes in Madison’s 3-0 USOC win over Cleveland. Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Madison’s 2-2 draw with Omaha.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in either of Chattanooga’s games.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Started and played 65 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 1-0 USOC win over Colorado Springs. Started and played 62 minutes, scoring a goal in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Richmond.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Northern Colorado - Came off the bench and played 44 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 1-0 USOC win over Colorado Springs. Dressed but did not play in Northern Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Richmond.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Michigan’s 3-0 win over Flower City.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - Started and played 65 minutes in Valley United’s 1-0 USOC loss to Phoenix. Came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Valley United’s 2-0 win over Bay Cities.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - Started and played 120 minutes in Syracuse’s 1-0 USOC loss to Motown. Started and played 90 minutes in Syracuse’s 3-1 loss to Maryland.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Started and played 36 minutes in Chattanooga’s 3-1 USOC win over Memphis.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Lost 4-2 to Echichens.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 83 minutes in Maktaaral’s 5-1 loss to Shakhter Karagandy.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Virton’s 3-2 loss to Lommel.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in either of Olimpia’s games.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Started and played 89 minutes before being red carded in Colo-Colo’s 2-1 cup win over Fortaleza. Started and played 90 minutes in Colo-Colo’s 2-1 loss to Union Espanola.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France -

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 3-1 loss to Zalaegerszegi TE. Started and played 90 minutes in Honved II’s 1-0 loss to Monor.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Did not dress in Envigado’s 3-0 loss to Atletico Bucaramanga. Dressed but did not play in Envigado’s 1-0 win over Independiente Santa Fe.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Jinmen - China - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Atletico’s 4-0 win over Alvarado.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 52 minutes in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Udinese.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Jamaica’s 9-0 win over the Cayman Islands. Started and played 85 minutes, scoring a goal in Jamaica’s 5-1 win over the Dominican Republic.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Defeated RC Lorrain 3-0.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - No game until 4/13.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Scotland’s 2-0 loss to Spain.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 89 minutes in Ujpest’s 3-1 win over Paksi SE.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - No game this week.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Did not dress in Chainat’s 1-1 draw with Lampang FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Pacific’s 2-1 win over Forge.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - Started and played 90 minutes in Arabe’s 0-0 draw with Herrera.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - Started and played 69 minutes in Jeju’s 2-2 draw with Incheon United.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - No game this week.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Dressed but did not play in Montpellier’s 2-0 loss to Marseille.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Started and played 90 minutes in Australia’s 2-1 win over New Zealand. Started and played 90 minutes in Australia’s 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Forge’s 2-1 loss to Pacific.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Universidad’s 1-0 Libertadores loss to Talleres de Cordoba. Did not dress in Universidad’s 2-0 loss to La Serena. Started and played 90 minutes in Universidad’s 2-1 Libertadores win over Sporting Cristal.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 45 minutes in Thun’s 4-1 loss to Neuchatel Xamax.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - No game this week.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - No game this week.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not play in Jarun’s 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb II.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 1-0 loss to Sporting Braga.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 2-0 cup win over Vitebsk. Started and played 90 minutes in Gomel’s 3-2 win over Belshina.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Chile. Started and played 87 minutes in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Chile.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Did not dress in Braga B’s 3-3 draw with UD Oliveirense.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not play in L’Hospitalet’s 1-1 draw with Castelldefels.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 4/27.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Dressed but did not play in Reykjavik’s 1-0 win over Breidablik.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 80 minutes in Finn Harps’ 2-1 loss to Derry City.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - No game until 5/9.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - No game until 4/16.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Lost 1-0 to Beauvais.

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - No game this week.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 3-0 win over PAEEK.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Did not play in Colegiales’ 1-0 loss to Fenix.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 2-1 loss to Monaco.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in either of Panathinaikos B’s games.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - No game this week.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to Canada. Started and played 90 minutes in Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with Canada.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Did not dress in Makoi’s 2-0 loss to HR-Rent.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Did not dress in Hajduk’s 2-1 win over Sibenik.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Sofia 1929.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Started and played 56 minutes before being red carded in Reykjavik’s 1-0 win over Breidablik.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 2-2 draw with Basel.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in the Dominican Republic’s 1-0 win over Bermuda. Started and played 90 minutes in the Dominican Republic’s 5-1 loss to Jamaica.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 89 minutes, scoring a goal in Inter’s 2-0 win over Dubrava Zagreb.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia - Did not dress in either of Shkupi’s games.

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in either of Prachuap’s games.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in either of AEK Athens B’s games.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 2-0 win over Xelaju. Started and played 67 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 loss to Achuapa.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Suspended for Hilden’s 3-1 win over Ratingen 04/19.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 0-0 draw with NK Sesvete.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - No game this week.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 82 minutes in Portugal’s 3-0 loss to Germany. Started and played 90 minutes in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Bulgaria.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - Started and played 90 minutes in Port’s 3-2 loss to Ratchaburi.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Started and played 69 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 3-1 win over Indija.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Honved’s 3-1 loss to Zalaegerszegi TE.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - No game this week.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 77 minutes in Sanjoanense’s 4-0 win over Pevidem.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in any of KC’s games.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 win over Dallas, 7-5 loss to Dallas, and 3-1 win over Dallas.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 9-2 win over Milwaukee. Had an assist in San Diego’s 9-3 win over Milwaukee.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in any of KC’s games.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Suspended by the league.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Scored 2 goals in KC’s 7-3 win over Dallas. Scored a goal in KC’s 7-5 loss to Dallas. Played in KC’s 3-1 win over Dallas.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Did not dress in either of St. Louis’ games.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Did not play in any of KC’s games.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Played in Dallas’ 7-3 loss to KC, Dallas’ 7-5 win over KC, and their 3-1 loss to KC.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 win over Dallas. Scored a goal in KC’s 7-5 loss to Dallas. Scored a goal in KC’s 3-1 win over Dallas.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Did not play in KC’s 7-3 win over Dallas or 7-5 loss to Dallas. Played in KC’s 3-1 win over Dallas.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in any of KC’s games.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 win over Dallas. Had an assist in KC’s 7-5 loss to Dallas. Played in KC’s 3-1 win over Dallas.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in both San Diego’s 9-2 win over Milwaukee and 9-3 win over Milwaukee.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Did not play in San Diego’s 9-2 win over Milwaukee. Played in San Diego’s 9-3 win over Milwaukee.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 win over Dallas, 7-5 loss to Dallas, and 3-1 win over Dallas.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in any of KC’s games.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 7-3 win over Dallas. Had an assist in KC’s 7-5 loss to Dallas. Had an assist in KC’s 3-1 win over Dallas.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Played in KC’s 7-3 win over Dallas. Had a goal and an assist in KC’s 7-5 loss to Dallas. Played in KC’s 3-1 win over Dallas.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in either of Florida’s games.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - Started and played 120 minutes in Motown’s 1-0 USOC win over Syracuse.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - No game until 5/7.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Amobi Okugo (SKC)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)