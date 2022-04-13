Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Comets Advance

On Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Area, the KC Comets advanced to the MASL semifinals with a 3-1 win in the mini-game after dropping game two by a 7-5 score line. Here are the stats and milestones from the two games.

Nicolau Neto’s win in game 3 was his 5th playoff win for the Comets, tying him with Danny Waltman for the most all time (wins are credited to the goalkeeper of record when the winning goal was scored, meaning three Comets playoff wins are credited to Vahid Assadpour).

John Sosa’s 2 assists in the 2 games gave him 26 goals/assists for the Comets in the playoffs, tying him with Vahid Assadpour for the 2nd most all time.

Ramone Palmer made his 164th and 165th appearances for KC in all competitions, seeing him tie and pass Brian Harris and Bryan Perez and move into 6th place all time on that list.

Palmer appearances in both games gave him 26 in the playoffs for the Comets, tying him with Vahid Assadpour for 3rd all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s goal in game 2 of the series was the 1,100th home goal scored by the Comets in all competitions.

Rian Marques’ goal in game 3 gave him 37 in all competitions for the Comets, tying him with Adam James for 16th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s assist in game 2 gave him 17 in all competitions for KC, tying him with Tiguinho for 19th all time on that list.

Sousa’s goal and assist gave him 53 goals/assists for the Comets in all competitions, seeing him tie and pass Stefan Stokic for 17th all time on that list.