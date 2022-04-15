Preview: KC Current host Houston Dash

The Kansas City Current hosts the Houston Dash in their fifth match of the 2022 Challenge Cup today at 7 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park. This will be their second home game of the season and the second time they faced the Dash. The Current beat the Dash 3-0 in Houston on March 30th.

The Current are tied for first place in the Central Division with the Chicago Red Stars in the Challenge Cup. Both teams have seven points and will face each other in the lat game of group play on April 24th,

Players to watch:

KANSAS CITY CURRENT:

Lo’eau LaBonta – LaBonta is a veteran midfielder and leader for the Current. The team plays better when LaBonta plays better.

Kristen Hamilton - Hamilton leads with two goals for the Current and is their most consitent scoring threat.

Houston Dash:

Rachel Daly only has a single goal so far but is historically one of their most dangerous players and will challenge the young backline for Kansas City.

Availability:

KC Current

OUT:

Chloe Logarzo (right leg)

Hailie Mace (right leg)

Sam Mewis (right leg)

Lynn Williams (right leg – SEI)

Houston Dash

OUT:Emily Ogle (right knee)

QUESTIONABLE:Cali Farquharson (right leg)

INTERNATIONAL:Paulina Gramaglia (ARG-U20)

Ways to watch: Fans in the United States can watch the match on CBS Sports Network while fans in Canada and abroad will be able to watch on Twitch.