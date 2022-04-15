KC Current win vs. the Houston Dash

The Kansas City Current returned to Children’s Mercy Park for their fifth game of the 2022 Challenge Cup, hoping to rebound from a 0-3 loss to Racing Louisville in their tournament home opener on April 2, hosting the Houston Dash, a team they defeated on March 30, 3-0.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Current were tied for first place in the Central Division with the Chicago Red Stars in the Challenge Cup. Both teams had seven points and will face each other in the last game of group play on April 24th, likely for first place in the division, if the Red Stars win against Racing Louisville tomorrow.

With Hallie Mace out for the game, head coach Matt Potter made a few changes to the starting XI, including the return of Elizabeth Ball to the starting lineup.

Kansas City would start off getting the offense going. A corner kick in the 3’ would lead to a goal in the 4th minute, with forward Kristen Hamilton heading the ball into the goal, with an assist by Isabel Rodriguez with a cross following a corner.

The game would remain in the Current’s favor with a 1-0 lead. Things would change in the second half. An unmarked Shea Groom, who was involved in a controversial call in the 36th minute, scored Houston’s goal off a header, tying the game 1-1.

Kansas City aimed to leave Children’s Mercy Park with the win and continued to press towards the goal for the leading goal. In the 70th minute, Victoria Pickett, who subbed in for Elyse Bennett in the 78th minutes, sent a right-footed shot from the center of the box for a goal, following a set piece situation.

With the 2-1 lead, the Kansas City Current earned their third win in the 2022 Challenge Cup. The Current take the lead in the Central Division with 10 points after tonight’s win.

