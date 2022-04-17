 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC Match Thread

Sporting KC takes on Los Angeles FC in an Easter matinee

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City Peter G. Aiken

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California

How to Watch: ESPN

Line: Sporting KC +550, Los Angeles FC -220, Draw +290

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

2-0-5 (6 points)

12th in the West

Last 5: L-L-W-L-L

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Uri Rosell (thigh)

Los Angeles FC

4-1-1 (13 points)

2nd in the West

Last 5: D-W-W-W-L

Head Coach: Steven Cherundolo (1st season)

Injury Report: OUT: Eddie Segura (right knee), OUT: Erik Dueñas (left knee)

