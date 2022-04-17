Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California
How to Watch: ESPN
Line: Sporting KC +550, Los Angeles FC -220, Draw +290
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
2-0-5 (6 points)
12th in the West
Last 5: L-L-W-L-L
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Uri Rosell (thigh)
Los Angeles FC
4-1-1 (13 points)
2nd in the West
Last 5: D-W-W-W-L
Head Coach: Steven Cherundolo (1st season)
Injury Report: OUT: Eddie Segura (right knee), OUT: Erik Dueñas (left knee)
