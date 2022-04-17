Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 350 Appearances for Zusi

It wasn’t a good weekend if you were a Sporting KC team as both Sporting KC and Sporting KC II dropped their games this weekend. Kansas City’s other 2 soccer teams though both picked up big wins in their games as the KC Current won their NWSL Challenge Cup match against the Houston Dash 2-1 to hold onto first place in their group heading into the final group game. Meanwhile in the indoor game, the KC Comets took down the Florida Tropics in game one of their semifinal playoff series in the MASL’s Ron Newman Cup.

Here are stats and milestones from the games.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 350th appearance in MLS competitions for KC, he’s the 1st player to reach that mark.

Roger Espinoza made his 294th league appearance for KC, tying him with Matt Besler for 2nd all time on that list.

Espinoza made his 313th appearance in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Besler for 2nd all time on that list.

At 35 years, 174 days, Espinoza tied Richard Gough as the 8th oldest player to appear in or start a game for Kansas City in league play.

In the 62nd minute, Tim Melia passed Jimmy Conrad and moved into 7th place all time for league minutes played for KC. He finished the game with 18,223 minutes played.

In the 65th minute, Melia passed Conrad and moved into 8th place all time for minutes played in MLS competitions, he finished the game with 19,327 minutes played.

Melia made his 203rd league start for KC, tying him with Conrad for 7th all time on that list.

Melia made his 215th start in MLS competitions, tying him with Conrad and Seth Sinovic for 8th all time on that list.

KC Comets

Nicolau Neto recorded his 6th playoff win for KC, breaking his tie with Danny Waltman for the most all time.

John Sosa’s assist was his 27th goal/assist in the playoffs, breaking his tie with Vahid Assadpour for 2nd all time on that list.

Ramone Palmer made his 27th playoff appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Vahid Assadpour for 3rd all time on that list.

Rian Marques’ goal was his 38th in all competitions, tying him with Kevin Ellis for 15th all time on that list.

Marques’ assist was his 50th goal/assist for the Comets in all competitions, he’s the 20th player to reach that mark.

Marques’ goal and assist gave him 51 goals/assists in all competitions for the Comets, seeing him pass Ellis for 19th all time on that list.

Lucas Sousa’s goal was his 37th in all competitions, tying him with Adam James for 17th all time on that list.

Ray Lee’s 5 goals/assists gave him 61 in all competitions for the Comets, tying him with James for 15th all time on that list.

Lee’s 3 goals gave him 34 in all competitions, tying him with Anthony Grant for 19th all time on that list.

Lee’s 1st assist was his 26th in all competitions, breaking his tie with Geison for 13th all time on that list.

Lee’s 3 goals gave him 7 playoff goals for the Comets, tying him with Bryan Perez, Brian Harris, Dominic Francis, and Ignacio Flores for 5th all time on that list.

Lee’s 2 assists gave him 4 in the playoffs for the Comets, tying him with Harris and Robert Palmer for 9th all time on that list.

KC Current

Desiree Scott made her 76th appearance for KC NWSL teams in all competitions, tying her with Jen Buczkowski for 4th all time on that list.

Lo’eau LaBonta made her 53rd start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Lauren Holiday for 8th all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton scored her 4th goal in all competitions for the KC Current, tying her with Amy Rodriguez for the most all time.

In the 40th minute, Kristen Edmonds passed Nikki Phillips and moved into 19th place for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, she finished the game with 2,201 minutes played.

Hamilton made her 27th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Heather O’Reilly for 17th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

In the 12th minute, Kaveh Rad passed Colton Storm and moved into 7th place for league minutes played for SKCII. He finished the game with 4,112 minutes played.

Rad made his 49th league appearance, tying him with Nansel Selbol for 8th all time on that list.

Rad made his 47th league start, tying him with Adrian Zendejas for 7th all time on that list.

Rad made his 47th start in all competitions, tying him with Kharlton Belmar for 10th all time on that list.

Jake Davis made his 48th league appearance, tying him with Belmar and Tyler Pasher for 10th all time on that list.

Davis made his 39th league start, breaking his tie with Parker Maher for 12th all time on that list.

In the 56th minute, Kayden Pierre passed Alexsander and moved into 20th place for league minutes played for SKCII. In the 83rd minute Pierre passed Hadji Barry and moved into 19th place all time on that list. He finished the game with 2,782 minutes played.

In the 64th minute, Pierre passed Tyler Blackwood and moved into 20th place for minutes played in all competitions for SKCII, he finished the game with 2,782 minutes played.

Jahon Rad made his 37th league appearance for SKCII, tying him with Camden Riley for 20th all time on that list.

Rad made his 37th appearance in all competitions for SKCII, tying him with Riley for 20th all time on that list.