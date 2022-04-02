 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville Match Thread

The Kansas City Current make their 2022 home debut against Racing Louisville

By Ben Gartland
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Alton Strupp/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville FC

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: Paramount+

Line: KC Current +100, Racing Louisville +270, Draw +240

The Teams

Kansas City Current

2-0-1, 7 points

1st in the Central

Head Coach: Matt Potter (1st season)

Last 5: D-W-W

Injury Report: OUT: Lynn Williams, Sam Mewis

Racing Louisville FC

0-1-2 2 points

4th in the Central

Head Coach: Kim Björkegren (1st season)

Last 5: D-L-D

Injury Report: Nadia Nadim (out, right leg)

