Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville Match Thread

Kansas City Current vs Racing Louisville FC
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: Paramount+
Line: KC Current +100, Racing Louisville +270, Draw +240
The Teams
Kansas City Current
2-0-1, 7 points
1st in the Central
Head Coach: Matt Potter (1st season)
Last 5: D-W-W
Injury Report: OUT: Lynn Williams, Sam Mewis
Racing Louisville FC
0-1-2 2 points
4th in the Central
Head Coach: Kim Björkegren (1st season)
Last 5: D-L-D
Injury Report: Nadia Nadim (out, right leg)
