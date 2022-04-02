Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+
Line: Sporting KC +150, Vancouver Whitecaps, +160, Draw +220
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
2-3-0, 6 points
8th in the West
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Jose Mauri (unavailable), QUESTIONABLE: Uri Rosell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Kortne Ford (ankle)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
0-3-1, 1 points
14th in the West
Head Coach: Vanni Sartini (2nd season)
Injury Report: OUT: Caio Alexandre (left foot, fifth metatarsal surgery), OUT: Erik Godoy (left calf tightness), QUESTIONABLE: Brian White (right calf tightness), QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Gauld (right adductor strain), QUESTIONABLE: Leonard Owusu (right foot contusion)
