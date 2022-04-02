All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Match Thread

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

How to Watch: 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com, ESPN+

Line: Sporting KC +150, Vancouver Whitecaps, +160, Draw +220

The Teams

2-3-0, 6 points

8th in the West

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), OUT: Jose Mauri (unavailable), QUESTIONABLE: Uri Rosell (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: Kortne Ford (ankle)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

0-3-1, 1 points

14th in the West

Head Coach: Vanni Sartini (2nd season)

Injury Report: OUT: Caio Alexandre (left foot, fifth metatarsal surgery), OUT: Erik Godoy (left calf tightness), QUESTIONABLE: Brian White (right calf tightness), QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Gauld (right adductor strain), QUESTIONABLE: Leonard Owusu (right foot contusion)