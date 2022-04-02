KC Current drop home opener, lose 0-3

After three games on the road, the KC Current returned to Kansas City for their Challenge Cup opener at Children’s Mercy Park against Racing Louisville in front of 6,310 fans. The Current, with an unbeaten record of two wins and one draw, came into the game leading the Central Division.

With both teams already having met in the opening game of the tournament in a 1-1 draw on March 18, it would be Racing Louisville who came away victorious with a 3-0 win, spoiling the Current’s home opener party. There seemed to be a bit of pressure on the home team today, especially on the opening game, but ultimately, the team struggled defensively.

Kansas City would have a strong first half, with 12 shots, and 2 on target, but the attempts were blocked or wide. Louisville, though, controlled possession with 53.8% to 46.2%. By end of game, Louisville with the 50.8% possession to the Current’s 49.2% made a difference in the final score.

Racing Louisville would be the first to score due to an own goal in the 9th minute as a cross into goal misdirected off Hallie Mace’s foot into the goal. The Current worked to get the equalizer with several chances, and forward Kristen Hamilton and Lo LaBonta leading the offense.

But it would be the two goals in the second half that decided the game. Goal number two in the 60’ by Lauren Milliet from the left side of the six-yard box to the bottom left corner, and the third goal off a header by Gemma Bonner in the 65’.

Despite the loss, the Current remain at the top of the Central Division, and with two games left, both at home, Kansas City controls their destiny for the rest of the tournament.

Updated table of the #NWSLChallengeCup central region, after KC’s 3-0 loss at home to Louisville. pic.twitter.com/xE6vOlmVW4 — Theo Lloyd-Hughes (@theodore_LH) April 2, 2022

Kansas City returns to Children’s Mercy on April 15 against the Houston Dash. The game is scheduled for 7 pm CT.