Across State Lines: Bartlett, Freeman Make Debuts for MLS Teams

MLS teams returned to the US Open Cup yesterday with the majority of the US based teams entering in the third round of the competition. Nine MLS teams kicked off last night in the US Open Cup with seven of the nine advancing to the fourth round of the competition. Tw teams that advanced featured former Sporting KC academy players making their debut for an MLS team. First was Tyler Freeman, who signed with Loudoun United after being waived by Sporting in February. He was signed to a short term contract to DC United for their US Open Cup game vs Flower City Union of the NISA. Freeman came on as a half time substitute in DC’s 3-0 win. The other former academy player to debut was Lucas Bartlett for FC Dallas. Bartlett was drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft but had yet to make his debut for Dallas. He started at center back for Dallas against USL Championship side FC Tulsa. Dallas ended up winning 2-1 to advance to the fourth round of the tournament.

Else where, former Kansas City Current player, Jessica Silva, had herself a day in Portugal, scoring four of Benfica’s five goals in their 5-0 win over Torreense this past week.

Here’s the rest of this week’s update.

Key

SKC - former Sporting KC players

ACA - former Sporting KC academy players (finished with college eligibility)

KC - Kansas City area players

SPR - former Swope Park Rangers/Sporting KC II players

COL - local college players

Comets - former Comets players

FCKC - former FC Kansas City players

KCNWSL/KCC - former KC NWSL/KC Current players

Note: Players under contract to Sporting Kansas City at this time are not included on this list, the exception being players loaned outside of Kansas City.

MLS

Jalil Anibaba (SKC) - Columbus - Dressed but did not play in Columbus’ 2-0 loss to Orlando. Started and played 90 minutes in Columbus’ 2-1 USOC loss to Detroit.

Lucas Bartlett (ACA) - Dallas - Did not dress in Dallas’ 0-0 draw with New York. Started and played 90 minutes in Dallas’ 2-1 win over Tulsa.

Nick Besler (KC) - Salt Lake - Came off the bench and played 9 minutes in RSL’s 6-0 loss to NYCFC.

Latif Blessing (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 66 minutes in LAFC’s 3-1 win over KC.

Teal Bunbury (SKC) - Nashville - Did not dress in Nashville’s 2-2 draw with San Jose.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota - Did not dress in Minnesota’s 3-1 win over Colorado.

Dom Dwyer (SKC) - Atlanta - Came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Atlanta’s 0-0 draw with Cincinnati.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - DC - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in DC’s 3-0 USOC win over Flower City.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus - Did not dress in Columbus’ 2-0 loss to Orlando. Started and played 70 minutes in Columbus’ 2-1 USOC loss to Detroit.

Preston Judd (SPR) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

Kei Kamara (SKC) - Montreal - Came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Montreal’s 2-1 win over Vancouver.

Alec Kann (SKC) - Cincinnati - Started and played 90 minutes in Cincinnati’s 0-0 draw with Atlanta. Did not dress in Cincinnati’s 2-0 USOC win over Pittsburgh.

Jon Kempin (SKC) - DC - Dressed but did not play in DC’s 3-2 loss to Austin. Started and played 90 minutes in DC’s 3-0 USOC win over Flower City.

Jaylin Lindsey (SKC) - Charlotte - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to New England.

Jimmy Medranda (SKC) - Seattle - Dressed but did not play in Seattle’s 1-1 CCL draw with NYCFC. Started and played 45 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Tyler Pasher (SKC) - Houston - Started and played 59 minutes in Houston’s 0-0 draw with Portland. Came off the bench and played 16 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 USOC win over Rio Grande Valley.

Kelyn Rowe (SKC) - Seattle - Came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Seattle’s 1-1 CCL draw with NYCFC. Started and played 90 minutes in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Miami.

Diego Rubio (SKC) - Colorado - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colorado’s 3-1 loss to Minnesota.

Ilie Sanchez (SKC) - LAFC - Started and played 90 minutes in LAFC’s 3-1 win over KC.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - LA - Did not dress in either of LA’s games.

CJ Sapong (SKC) - Nashville - Started and played 80 minutes, recording an assist in Nashville’s 2-2 draw with San Jose.

Gedion Zelalem (SKC) - New York City - Dressed but did not play in NYCFC’s 1-1 CCL draw with Seattle. Came off the bench and played 19 minutes in NYCFC’s 6-0 win over Salt Lake.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte - Did not dress in Charlotte’s 2-1 loss to New England.

NWSL

Dorian Bailey (KC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 3-1 win over Gotham.

Nicole Barnhart (FCKC) - Washington - Dressed but did not play in Washington’s 3- win over Gotham.

Katie Bowen (FCKC) - North Carolina - Dressed but did not play in North Carolina’s 4-2 win over Orlando.

Shea Groom (KC) - Houston - Started and played 87 minutes, scoring a goal in Houston’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Haley Hanson (KC) - Houston - Started and played 90 minutes in Houston’s 2-1 loss to KC.

Darian Jenkins (KCC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Orlando’s 4-2 loss to North Carolina.

Jaycie Johnson (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir (KCNWSL) - Orlando - Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Orlando’s 4-2 loss to North Carolina.

Tziarra King (KCNWSL) - Reign - Started and played 27 minutes in OL Reign’s 3-1 win over San Diego. Did not dress in OL Reign’s 2-1 win over Angel City.

CeCe Kizer (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 90 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Chicago.

Lo’eau LaBonta (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 78 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Sydney Leroux (FCKC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 4-2 loss to North Carolina.

Jordyn Listro (KCC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 4-2 win over Orlando.

Merritt Mathias (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 4-2 win over Orlando.

Addisyn Merrick (KC) - Louisville - Started and played 66 minutes in Louisville’s 1-1 draw with Chicago.

Kristie Mewis (FCKC) - Gotham - Started and played 90 minutes in Gotham’s 3-1 loss to Washington.

Sinclaire Miramontez (KC) - Reign - Started and played 84 minutes in OL Reign’s 3-1 win over San Diego. Dressed but did not play in OL Reign’s 2-1 win over Angel City.

Kiki Pickett (KCC) - North Carolina - Started and played 57 minutes, recording an assist in North Carolina’s 4-2 win over Orlando.

Brittany Ratcliffe (FCKC) - North Carolina - Did not dress in North Carolina’s 4-2 win over Orlando.

Dominique Richardson (FCKC) - Gotham - Dressed but did not play in Gotham’s 3-1 loss to Washington.

Parker Roberts (KC) - Orlando - Did not dress in Orlando’s 4-2 loss to North Carolina.

Katelyn Rowland (FCKC) - North Carolina - Started and played 90 minutes in North Carolina’s 4-2 win over Orlando.

Becky Sauerbrunn (FCKC) - Portland - Did not dress in Portland’s 3-2 win over San Diego.

Desiree Scott (FCKC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

Abby Smith (KCNWLS) - Portland - Dressed but did not play in Portland’s 3-2 win over San Diego.

Erika Tymrak (FCKC) - Orlando - Started and played 90 minutes in Orlando’s 4-2 loss to North Carolina.

Gaby Vincent (KCC) - Washington - Did not dress in Washington’s 3-1 win over Gotham.

Jenna Winebrenner (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 89 minutes in KC’s 2-1 win over Houston.

USL Championship

Danny Barbir (SPR) - Oakland - Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 2-2 draw with San Diego. Started and played 90 minutes in Oakland’s 4-1 win over Loudoun.

Hadji Barry (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Started and played 90 minutes in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Kharlton Belmar (SKC) - Colorado Springs - Came off the bench and played 19 minutes before subbing out in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Chase Bromstedt (ACA) - Las Vegas - Dressed but did not play in Las Vegas’ 1-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Petar Cuic (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Dressed but did not play in Tulsa’s 2-1 USOC loss to Dallas.

Amadou Dia (SKC) - Louisville - Did not dress in Louisville’s 5-2 win over San Diego.

Liam Doyle (SPR) - Los Angeles - Started and played 90 minutes in LA’s 3-1 win over Monterey Bay.

Tyler Freeman (SKC) - Loudoun - Started and played 60 minutes in Loudoun’s 4-1 loss to Oakland.

Kyle Greig (KC) - Tampa Bay - Started and played 65 minutes, scoring a goal in Tampa Bay’s 3-1 win over Tulsa.

Wilson Harris (SKC) - Louisville - Started and played 73 minutes, scoring a goal in Louisville’s 5-2 win over San Diego.

Christian Herrera (SPR) - Colorado Springs - Dressed but did not play in Colorado Springs’ 2-1 loss to Memphis.

Ryan James (SKC) - Birmingham - Came off the bench and played 6 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 loss to Detroit. Started and played 45 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-0 USOC loss to South Georgia.

Mechack Jerome (SKC) - Indy - Started and played 90 minutes in Indy’s 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Preston Judd (SPR) - Los Angeles (loan) - Came off the bench and played 30 minutes, scoring a goal in LA’s 3-1 win over Monterey Bay.

Dane Kelly (SPR) - Pittsburgh - Started and played 90 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 loss to Las Vegas. Came off the bench and played 46 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 2-0 USOC loss to Cincinnati.

Matt Lewis (SKC) - Detroit - Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 1-0 win over Birmingham. Started and played 90 minutes in Detroit’s 2-1 USOC win over Columbus.

Mikey Lopez (SKC) - Birmingham - Started and played 90 minutes in Birmingham’s 1-0 loss to Detroit. Came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Birmingham’s 2-0 USOC loss to South Georgia.

Lebo Moloto (SPR) - Tulsa - Came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Tulsa’s 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Started and played 90 minutes in Tulsa’s 2-1 USOC loss to Dallas.

James Musa (SKC) - Phoenix - Did not dress in Phoenix’s 1-0 win over New Mexico.

Enoch Mushagalusa (SPR) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 5-2 win over San Diego.

Bryam Rebellon (SPR) - Indy - Started and played 78 minutes in Indy’s 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Camden Riley (SKC) - San Diego - Came off the bench and played 73 minutes in San Diego’s 2-2 draw with Oakland. Started and played 90 minutes in San Diego’s 5-2 loss to Louisville. Dressed but did not play in San Diego’s 1-0 USOC loss to LA.

Tony Rocha (SKC) - Orange County - Dressed but did not play in Orange County’s 1-1 draw with Sacramento.

Richard Sanchez (SKC) - Los Angeles (loan) - Dressed but did not play in LA’s 3-1 win over Monterey Bay.

Mark Segbers (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 2-0 win over Hartford. Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 USOC loss to Inter Miami.

Parker Siegfried (SKC) - Louisville - Dressed but did not play in Louisville’s 5-2 win over San Diego.

Matheus Silva (SPR) - Tulsa - Did no dress in either of Tulsa’s games.

Graham Smith (SKC) - Memphis - Started and played 90 minutes in Memphis’ 2-1 win over Colorado Springs.

Brett St. Martin (SKC) - Charleston - No game this week.

Aedan Stanley (SPR) - Miami - Started and played 61 minutes in Miami’s 2-0 win over Hartford. Started and played 90 minutes in Miami’s 1-0 USOC loss to Inter Miami.

Alex Tambakis (SKC) - New Mexico - Did not dress in New Mexico’s 1-0 loss to Phoenix.

Christian Volesky (SKC) - Monterey Bay - Came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Monterey Bay’s 3-1 loss to LA.

MLS Next Pro

Ezra Armstrong (ACA) - St. Louis - Started and played 90 minutes, recording an assist in St. Louis’ 1-0 win over KC.

Eric Dick (SKC) - Minnesota (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Minnesota’s 4-0 win over Colorado.

Esai Easley (SKC) - Kansas City - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in KC’s 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

Erik Hurtado (SKC) - Columbus (loan) - Came off the bench and played 4 minutes, scoring a goal in Columbus’ 2-0 win over Orlando.

Coby Jones (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

Wan Kuzain (SKC) - St. Louis - Started and played 66 minutes in St. Louis’ 1-0 win over KC.

Cole McLagan (KC) - Kansas City - Started and played 90 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

Jahon Rad (ACA) - Kansas City - Started and played 89 minutes in KC’s 1-0 loss to St. Louis.

Dillon Serna (SPR) - Colorado - Did not dress in Colorado’s 4-0 loss to Minnesota.

Travian Sousa (SPR) - Tacoma - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Tacoma’s 2-1 loss to Whitecaps 2.

Brooks Thompson (SKC) - Philadelphia - No game this week.

USL1

Dakota Barnathan (SPR) - Richmond - Started and played 90 minutes in Richmond’s 1-0 loss to Chattanooga.

Brandon Fricke (ACA) - Greenville - Started and played 90 minutes in Greenville’s 1-1 draw with North Carolina.

Jamil Roberts (SKC) - South Georgia - Came off the bench and played 24 minutes in South Georgia’s 0-0 draw with Omaha. Started and played 58 minutes in South Georgia’s 2-0 USOC win over Birmingham.

Rojay Smith (SPR) - Madison - Dressed but did not play in Madison’s 1-1 draw with Tucson.

Ualefi (SKC) - Chattanooga - Dressed but did not play in Chattanooga’s 1-0 win over Richmond.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker (SPR) - Northern Colorado - Started and played 83 minutes in Northern Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Charlotte.

Ciaran Winters (ACA) - Northern Colorado - Did not dress in Northern Colorado’s 2-1 loss to Charlotte.

Adrian Zendejas (SKC) - Charlotte (loan) - Started and played 90 minutes in Charlotte’s 2-1 win over Northern Colorado.

NISA

Matt Constant (SKC) - Michigan - No game this week.

Luis Gil (SKC) - Valley United - Started and payed 86 minutes in Valley United’s 0-0 draw with Chattanooga.

Michael Kafari (SKC) - Syracuse - No game this week.

Franky Martinez (SKC) - Chattanooga - Did not dress in Chattanooga’s 0-0 draw with Valley United.

International

Korede Aiyegbusi (SKC) - Amical Saint-Prex - Switzerland - Play Grand-Saconnex in Swiss Cup qualifiers.

Rassambek Akhmatov (SPR) - FK Maktaaral - Kazakhstan - Started and played 90 minutes in Maktaaral’s 2-1 win over Aksu.

Alexsander (SPR) - Sao Joseense - Brazil - Offseason.

Ayyoub Allach (SPR) - RE Virton - Belgium - Started and played 90 minutes in Virton’s 1-1 draw with Lierse K.

Ever Alvarado (SKC) - Olimpia - Honduras - Did not dress in Olimpia’s 0-0 draw with Platense.

Emiliano Amor (SKC) - Colo-Colo - Chile - Suspended for Colo-Colo’s 2-1 Libertadores’ win over Alianza Lima. Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Colo-Colo’s 2-1 win over Cobresal.

Sagir Arce (KC) - Mazatlan FC - Mexico - Did not dress in Mazatlan’s 2-1 win over Atlas.

Ayrton (SPR) - Mantois 78 - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Mantois’ 1-0 loss to Bretigny Foot.

Botond Barath (SKC) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 2-1 loss to Ferencvaros. Started and played 90 minutes in Honved II’s 2-1 win over ESMTK.

Jose Barragan (SPR) - Envigado - Colombia - Did not dress in Envigado’s 0-0 draw with Patriotas Boyaca.

Robert Beric (SKC) - Tianjin Jinmen - China - Offseason.

Claudio Bieler (SKC) - Atletico Rafaela - Argentina - Started and played 90 minutes in Atletico’s 3-1 loss to Almagro.

Gianluca Busio (SKC) - Venezia - Italy - Started and played 87 minutes in Venezia’s 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Tiffany Cameron (FCKC) - Gyor - Hungary - Started and played 57 minutes, scoring a goal in Gyor’s 3-0 win over Astra-Activtek HFC-Ullo.

Thierry Catherine (SPR) - AS Samaritaine - Martinique - Defeated Riviere-Pilote 5-1.

Sunil Chhetri (SKC) - Bengaluru - India - Offseason.

Killian Colombie (SPR) - Fjolnir - Iceland - Started and played 120 minutes in Fjolnir’s 1-1(5-4) shootout loss to Njardvik.

Rachel Corsie (KCC) - Aston Villa - England - No game this week.

Yohan Croizet (SKC) - Ujpest FC - Hungary - Started and played 61 minutes in Ujpest’s 4-0 win over Zalaegerszegi TE.

Renae Cuellar (FCKC) - Tijuana - Mexico - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Tijuana’s 2-2 draw with Club America.

Daneil Cyrus (SKC) - Chainat Hornbill - Thailand - Dressed but did not play in Chainat’s 3-1 win over Navy FC.

Amer Didic (SKC) - Pacific - Canada - Started and played 90 minutes in Pacific’s 3-2 win over Valour.

Toni Dovale (SKC) - Eastern - Hong Kong - No game until 6/27.

Pablo Escobar (SKC) - Arabe Unido - Panama - No game this week.

Gerso Fernandes (SKC) - Jeju United - South Korea - No game this week.

Amanda Frisbie (FCKC) - Atletico Madrid - Spain - Did not dress in Atletico’s 3-0 win over Athletic Club.

Nicholas Gioacchini (KC) - Montpellier (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Montpellier B’s 4-0 win over Stade Montois.

Katrina Gorry (FCKC) - Brisbane - Australia - Offseason.

Johnny Grant (SPR) - Forge - Canada - Did not dress in Forge’s 2-2 draw with Cavalry.

Felipe Gutierrez (SKC) - Universidad Catolica - Chile - Started and played 90 minutes in Universidad’s 1-0 loss to Huachipato.

Nicolas Hasler (SKC) - Thun - Switzerland - Started and played 74 minutes in Thun’s 2-1 win over Aarau.

Allie Hess (KCC) - MSV Duisburg - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Duisburg’s 3-0 win over Andernach.

Shelby High (KC) - Valadares Gaia - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Valadares’ 2-1 win over Varzim.

Will John (SKC) - Jarun Zagreb - Croatia - Did not dress in Jarun’s 0-0 draw with Solin.

Igor Juliao (SKC) - Vizela - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes in Vizela’s 1-0 loss to Belenenses.

Igor Kostrov (SKC) - FK Gomel - Belarus - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Gomel’s 3-1 win over Dnepr Mogilev.

Mariana Larroquette (KCC) - Sporting CP - Portugal - Dressed but did not play in Sporting’s 2-1 win over Famalicao.

Isaiah LeFlore (ACA) - Braga - Portugal - Lost 2-0 to Uniao de Leiria.

Cristian Lobato (SKC) - L’Hospitalet - Spain - Did not play in L’Hospitalet’s 2-1 win over Vilafranca.

Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (SPR) - Apejes - Cameroon - Offseason.

Tiffany McCarty (FCKC) - Thor/KA - Iceland - No game until 4/27.

Kyle McLagan (KC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Came off the bench and played 1 minute in Reykjavik’s 2-1 win over FH.

Eric McWoods (COL-UMKC) - Finn Harps - Ireland - Started and played 8 minutes before being red carded in Finn Harps’ 2-2 draw with Bohemians. Suspended for Finn Harps’ 1-0 loss to Sligo Rovers.

Ropapa Mensah (SPR) - Port Fouad - Egypt - No game until 5/9.

William Opoku Mensah (SPR) - Mukura Victory - Rwanda - Lost 2-1 to Espoir.

Soni Mustivar (SKC) - Entente SSG - France - Dressed but did not play in Entente’s 0-0 draw with SAS Epinal

Carly Nelson (KCNWSL) - FC Nordsjaelland (Loan) - Denmark - Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 win over Thy ThistedQ. Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw with KoldingQ.

Kevin Oliveira (SKC) - Daxo Katokopias - Cyprus - Did not dress in Daxo’s 1-0 loss to Olympiakos Nicosia.

Luis Olivera (SPR) - Colegiales - Argentina - Started and played 68 minutes in Colegiales’ 1-0 win over San Miguel.

Erik Palmer-Brown (SKC) - Troyes (Loan) - France - Started and played 90 minutes in Troyes’ 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.

David Panka (SPR) - Panathinaikos B - Greece - Did not dress in either of Panathinaikos B’s games.

Lucy Parker (KCNWSL) - West Ham - England - Started and played 90 minutes in West Ham’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

Toni Payne (FCKC) - Sevilla - Spain - Started and played 74 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad.

Pandelis Popgeorgiev (COL-UMKC) - Makoi - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Makoi’s 5-0 win over B Build Mohacs. Started and played 77 minutes, scoring 2 goals in Makoi’s 3-1 win over Cegledi VSE.

Rokas Pukstas (ACA) - Hajduk Split - Croatia - Dressed but did not play in Hajduk’s 1-0 win over HNK Gorica.

Roberto Puncec (SKC) - Botev Plovdiv - Bulgaria - Started and played 90 minutes in Plovdiv’s 1-0 win over Cherno more.

Pablo Punyed (SKC) - Vikingur Reykjavik - Iceland - Did not dress in Reykjavik’s 2-1 win over FH.

Jordi Quintilla (SKC) - St. Gallen - Switzerland - Started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 3-2 loss to Luzern.

Brianne Reed (FCKC) - FC Nordsjaelland - Denmark - Did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 win over Thy ThistedQ. Started and played 90 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw with KoldingQ.

Dominik Resetar (SPR) - Inter Zapresic - Croatia - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring a goal in Inter’s 1-1 draw with Orijent 1919.

Abdul Rwatubyaye (SKC) - FC Shkupi - North Macedonia -

Soony Saad (SKC) - PT Prachuap - Thailand - Did not dress in Prachuap’s 3-2 loss to Nongbua Pitchaya FC.

Anel Sabanadzovic (KC) - AEK Athens B - Greece - Did not dress in either of AEK Athens B’s games.

Rodrigo Saravia (SPR) - Comunicaciones - Guatemala - Came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 2-0 loss to Iztapa. Started and played 64 minutes in Comunicaciones’ 1-0 win over SantaLucia.

Peter Schmetz (SKC) - VfB 03 Hilden - Germany - Started and played 90 minutes in Hilden’s 4-0 win over Schonnebeck.

Nansel Selbol (SKC) - NK BSK Bijelo Brdo - Croatia - Did not dress in Bijelo Brdo’s 3-1 loss to Dugopolje.

Arielle Ship (KCC) - Kalmar - Sweden - Did not dress in Kalmar’s 4-1 loss to Linkoping.

Jessica Silva (KCC) - Benfica - Portugal - Started and played 90 minutes, scoring 4 goals in Benfica’s 5-0 win over Torreense.

Yann Songo’o (SKC) - Bradford City - England - Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers. Started and played 90 minutes in Bradford’s 3-0 loss to Colchester United.

Martin Steuble (SKC) - Port FC - Thailand - No game this week.

Milos Stojcev (SKC) - Zeleznicar Pancevo - Serbia - Started and played 56 minutes in Zeleznicar’s 1-1 draw with Javor Ivanjica.

Boubacar Traore (SPR) - Honved - Hungary - Dressed but did not play in Honved’s 2-1 loss to Ferencvaros.

Michele Vasconcelos (KCNWSL) - Sevilla (Loan) - Spain - Came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Sevilla’s 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad.

Duval Wapiwo (SPR) - Al-Madina Tripoli - Libya - Offseason.

Ze Pedro (SPR) - Sanjoanense - Portugal - Started and played 76 minutes, scoring a goal in Sanjoanense’s 3-1 win over Montalegre.

Indoor

Felipe Abreu (COL-Mid-American) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Christian Anderaos (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Mitchell Cardenas (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 7-6 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Christian Duke (SKC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Chris Favela (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Ignacio Flores (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Wyatt Fowler (KC) - St. Louis - Offseason.

Dom Francis (Comets) - Harrisburg - Offseason.

Jeff Hughes (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Adam James (KC) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Mike Jones (SKC) - Dallas - Offseason.

Ray Lee (ACA) - Kansas City - Had 3 goals and 2 assists in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Nick McDonald (KC) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Alex Megson (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Lou Misner (KC) - Kansas City - Dressed but did not play in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Ramone Palmer (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Robert Palmer (COL-Park) - Ontario - Offseason.

Boris Pardo (SKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 7-6 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Brett Petricek (Comets) - Florida - Did not dress in Florida’s 8-7 loss to KC.

Guerrero Pino (COL-UMKC) - San Diego - Played in San Diego’s 7-6 OT loss to Chihuahua.

Travis Pittman (Comets) - Ontario - Offseason.

Henry Ramirez (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Out for the season.

Mirko Sandivari (COL-Park) - Kansas City - Played in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Absalom Solorio (ACA) - Kansas City - Did not dress in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

John Sosa (COL-UMKC) - Kansas City - Had an assist in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Lucas Sousa (COL-Park)- Kansas City - Scored a goal in KC’s 8-7 win over Florida.

Stefan St. Louis (Comets) - Utica - Offseason.

Danny Waltman (Comets) - Tacoma - Offseason.

Kiel Williams (Comets) - Florida - Scored 3 goals in Florida’s 8-7 loss to KC.

NPSL

David Greczek (SKC) - Motown - No game this week.

Kamar Marriott (SKC) - Fort Worth - No game until 5/7.

Amobi Okugo (SKC) - Sacramento - Started and played 90 minutes in Sacramento’s 5-1 loss to Contra Costa FC.

Active without a club or unknown

Saad Abdul-Salaam (SKC)

Joe Amico (ACA)

Bernardo Anor (SKC)

Stefan Antonijevic (SKC)

Emmanuel Appiah (SKC)

Will Bagrou (SKC)

Grayson Barber (SKC)

Akeil Barrett (SPR)

Louis Bennett II (SPR)

Tyler Blackwood (SPR)

Andre Braithwaite (Comets)

Servando Carrasco (SKC)

Rennico Clarke (SPR)

Steven Enna (ACA)

Leroy Enzugusi (ACA)

Mario Erpel (COL-Park)

Tomas Granitto (SKC)

Elvir Ibisevic (ACA)

Peterson Joseph (SKC)

James Kasak (SKC)

Seo-In Kim (ACA)

Will Little (ACA)

Rodolfo Lopes (COL-Park)

Zac Lubin (SPR)

Michelle Maemone (KCC)

Alex Molano (SKC)

James Marcelin (SKC)

Luis Martins (SKC)

Jose Mauri (SKC)

Robert Mirosavic (SPR)

Fredinho Mompremier (SPR)

Krisztian Nemeth (SKC)

Ashley Nick (KCNWSL)

Remi Prieur (SPR)

Sam Raben (SPR)

Jose Ramos (COL-MidAmerica)

Winston Reid (SKC)

Odaine Sinclair (COL-Baker)

Abby Small (KC)

Hector Solorio (ACA)

Tucker Stephenson (ACA)

Raisa Strom-Okimoto (KCNWSL)

Jaret Townsend (SKC)

Kris Tyrpak (SKC)

Wilfred Williams (SKC)

Zach Wright (SKC)