Shades of Blue: Is one goal enough?

The US Open Cup matchups have been announced and Sporting KC will face off with FC Dallas on May 10th at in Kansas City. Let’s see if we can muster some excitement for this news.

Our MIKE STAT of the week is - unsurprisingly - a negative one. If SKC doesn’t show some offensive firepower this weekend against the Columbus Crew, a very unfortunate scoring record will be set. Is one goal enough for a soccer team to expect to win each week?

Head coach Peter Vermes was a bit more outspoken this week about his team and he’s been taking a bunch of heat from a very frustrated fan base. But we aren’t doing a Fire Vermes show. It’s not happening. That being said, his statements indicate he’s frustrated as well.

Simply put... these are some dark days for SKC Nation. Thankfully, Robert leaves us with some optimism.

