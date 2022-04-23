 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Game Day: Sporting KC vs. Columbus Crew Preview

Sporting Kansas City vs Columbus Crew Match Thread

Sporting KC takes on the Columbus Crew as they look to get back on track

By Ben Gartland
MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Columbus Crew SC Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting Kansas City vs Columbus Crew SC

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

How to Watch: ESPN+, 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com

Line: Sporting KC +145, Columbus Crew +165, Draw +230

The Teams

Sporting Kansas City

2-0-6, (6 points)

12th in the West

Last 5: L-W-L-L-L

Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)

Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Uri Rosell (thigh)

Columbus Crew SC

2-2-3 (8 points)

9th in the East

Last 5: W-D-L-L-L

Head Coach: Caleb Porter (fourth season)

Injury Report: OUT: Kevin Molino (right knee), QUESTIONABLE: Luis Diaz (back)

