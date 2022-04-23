Sporting Kansas City vs Columbus Crew Match Thread

Sporting Kansas City vs Columbus Crew SC
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
How to Watch: ESPN+, 38 the Spot, SportingKC.com
Line: Sporting KC +145, Columbus Crew +165, Draw +230
The Teams
Sporting Kansas City
2-0-6, (6 points)
12th in the West
Last 5: L-W-L-L-L
Head Coach: Peter Vermes (14th season)
Injury Report: OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery), OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery), QUESTIONABLE: Uri Rosell (thigh)
Columbus Crew SC
2-2-3 (8 points)
9th in the East
Last 5: W-D-L-L-L
Head Coach: Caleb Porter (fourth season)
Injury Report: OUT: Kevin Molino (right knee), QUESTIONABLE: Luis Diaz (back)
