Shades of Blue - Where should Tzionis play?

Sporting KC has fallen to 12th place in the West, and 26th overall, after another disappointing result against the Columbus Crew. Which line are we upset with this week?

Khiry Shelton got the start again and played the full 90 minutes. With Nikola Vujnovic waiting behind him, how long his Khiry’s leash? Daniel Salloi has gone cold again. The show wants to see more Marinos Tzionis, but disagrees on where he can be used best. Who does he replace?

Peter Vermes made changes on the backline and he was rewarded with a shutout by centerbacks Kortne Ford & Robert Voloder. Will we see the same four against FC Dallas? The show takes turn picking a change to lineup to deploy this weekend.

Notable friend of the pod Jacob Peterson is also an admirer of Logan Ndenbe. And his calves.

