Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: Current Advance, Comets Eliminated, Zusi Ties Another Record

It was another weekend of busy soccer action for Kansas City’s professional teams, and for the last time until at least the fall, all four professional teams were in action this past weekend. Sporting KC got a 0-0 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday while at the same time the KC Comets dropped a pair of 4-2 games in Florida to be eliminated from the MASL’s Ron Newman Cup playoffs by the Florida Tropics. On Sunday the KC Current took care of business against the Chicago Red Stars to advance to the NWSL Challenge Cup’s semifinals. in Vancouver, Sporting KC II fell to Vancouver Whitecaps 2 by a 4-1 score line. Here are the stats and milestones from this weekend’s action.

Sporting KC

Graham Zusi made his 285th start in league play, tying him with Matt Besler for the most all time.

Johnny Russell made his 500th appearance for club and country in his career.

Roger Espinoza made his 295th league appearance for KC, breaking his tie with Besler for 2nd all time on that list.

At 35 years, 180 days, Espinoza became the 7th oldest player to appear in or start a league game for Kansas City.

Tim Melia made his 204th league appearance, tying him with Jimmy Conrad for 9th all time on that list.

It was Melia’s 216th appearance in MLS competitions, tying him with Conrad and Chris Klein for 9th all time on that list.

Melia made his 204th league start, breaking his tie with Conrad for 7th all time on that list.

Melia made his 216th start in MLS competitions, breaking his tie with Conrad and Seth Sinovic for 8th all time on that list.

KC Current

In the 19th minute, Desiree Scott passed Erika Tymrak and moved into 4th all time for minutes played in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, she finished the game with 6,615 minutes played.

Scott made her 77th appearance in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Jen Buczkowski for 4th all time on that list.

Kristen Edmonds made her 28th start in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, breaking her tie with Heather O’Reilly for 17th all time on that list.

Kristen Hamilton’s goal was her 5th in all competitions for the Current, breaking her tie with Amy Rodriguez for the most in Current history.

Hamilton’s goal was her 5th in all competitions for KC NWSL teams, tying her with Renae Cuellar and Maegan Kelly for 8th all time on that list.

Elyse Bennett’s 2 assists gave her 4 in all competitions, tying her with Hailie Mace for the most all time.

KC Comets

Rian Marques’ 2 goals gave him 40 in all competitions for the Comets, moving him into 14th place all time on that list.

The 2 goals gave him 53 goals/assists for the Comets in all competitions, moving him into 18th all time on that list.

Ray Lee made his 54th and 55th appearances in all competitions for KC, tying him with Ryan Junge for 20th all time on that list.

Sporting KC II

At 16 years, 175 days, Guy Michaeli became the 5th youngest player to appear in or start a game for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.

At 18 years, 194 days, Michael Lenis became the 9th youngest player to score a goal for SKCII in league play or in all competitions.

In the 86th minute, Jake Davis passed Parker Maher and moved into 12th place for minutes played in league play for SKCII. He finished the game with 3,535 minutes played.

Davis made his 49th league appearance for SKCII, tying him with Kaveh Rad and Nansel Selbol for 8th all time on that list.

Davis made his 49th appearance in all competitions, tying him with Rad for 14th all time on that list.

Jahon Rad made his 38th league appearance for SKCII, breaking his tie with Camden Riley for 20th all time on that list.

It was also Rad’s 38th appearance in all competitions, breaking his tie with Riley for 20th on that list as well.